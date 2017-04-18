The other victim in Facebook killer's crime

Story highlights Jill Filipovic: Facebook suspect made victim say name of woman he said made him kill

Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and Nairobi, Kenya, and the author of the forthcoming book "The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Just before Steve Stephens is seen shooting dead 74-year-old Robert Godwin, a grandfather whose family members describe him as "one in a million," he forces the man to say a woman's name. Godwin, confused, complies. "Yeah," Stephens responds. "She's the reason why this is about to happen to you." Stephens pulls the trigger and later posts the video of the killing for a Facebook audience.

After a manhunt, Stephens was found dead Tuesday -- and Facebook is in the tough position of having to explain why this keeps happening -- why the social network has been repeatedly used to broadcast sexual assaults, group beatings and even killings.

But many media outlets must also answer for a serious misstep: the widespread decision to publish and broadcast the name of the woman Stephens called his "girlfriend." Stephens' publicly blaming her for a killing makes her, at the very least, the victim of extreme emotional abuse by an apparent misogynist.

There's nothing wrong with news outlets reporting on Stephens' stated motivation -- and it is true, he said the woman's name in his Facebook video (which the company has since taken down). But doing exactly what Stephens wanted -- terrorizing and debasing her by potentially putting her name on the lips of everyone in the country, including the man he killed -- is quite another. It abets him.

Do we not get this by now? We've seen how it works before: An angry man feels entitled to something from a woman and lashes out when he doesn't get it.

