Julian Zelizer , a history and public affairs professor at Princeton University and a New America fellow, is the author of " The Fierce Urgency of Now: Lyndon Johnson, Congress, and the Battle for the Great Society. " He's co-host of the "Politics & Polls" podcast. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Many are waiting breathlessly to see the outcome of Tuesday's special election in Georgia . Democrats are hoping that a victory by Jon Ossoff will send a clear signal that President Trump is damaging the GOP and threatening the 2018 midterms; if Ossoff loses, Republicans will certainly boast that it proves the President is not having any serious damaging impact on their electorate.

After President Obama won in 2008, Democrats felt pretty good in 2009 when some special elections went their way. In the 23rd District of New York, for instance, Bill Owens won a toss-up seat. Chris Van Hollen, then chairman of the Democratic National Campaign Committee, boasted that the election was a "double-blow for national Republicans and their hopes of translating this summer's 'tea party' energy into victories at the ballot box." But they were wrong once again. Republican gubernatorial victories in Virginia and New Jersey turned out to be better barometers of what was to come. The 2010 midterms were absolutely devastating for the Obama administration. Republicans retook control of the House and Senate and did so with a rightward generation of tea party Republicans who would tie up the White House in perpetual gridlock over the coming years.

Follow CNN Opinion Join us on Twitter and Facebook

Of course, special elections do still matter in that they can impact the public perception of party leaders, and that can influence what they do in relationship to President Trump. If Democrats are victorious in Georgia, they will be emboldened to continue on Capitol Hill with a tough and aggressive strategy of obstruction. If Republicans win the contest, they are likely to back away from some of their own tougher stances against the administration -- seeing that over time he might bring electoral benefits to the party. Special elections can also offer clues into what is going on with the electorate -- but those clues are limited. Prognosticators who are willing to place big bets as a result of this outcome might want to remember the feeling that many of them had the morning after the election in November.

But the bottom line is that in terms of predicting what will happen in the 2018 midterms, today's contest really means very little. The history of special elections reveals that just because voters go one way in one place at a given time, they might act very differently at a national level in the months ahead.