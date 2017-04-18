Syria bombing: Video shows kids grabbing sweets before blast, UN says

Story highlights Explosion hit people who were leaving their towns on Saturday

The attack killed 126 people, including 68 children, monitoring group says

(CNN) Video appears to show children gathered around someone handing out sweets moments before Saturday's suicide vehicle bombing that killed dozens of evacuees from besieged Syrian villages, the UN's human rights agency said Tuesday.

The agency didn't give further details about the footage, such as whether it shows the explosion in Rashidin, a suburb of Aleppo in northwestern Syria.

Workers try to put out a fire at the site of Saturday's bombing of an evacuee convoy in Rashidin, Syria.

But the statement fits with other reports, including one from a witness who said many of those killed or injured in the attack were children who were picking up handout snacks.

No one has claimed responsibility for the blast, in which 126 people -- including 68 children -- were killed, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group. Dozens of others were injured, according to Syria Civil Defense, the volunteer rescue groups also known as the White Helmets.

Civil team members try to extinguish the blaze Saturday near Aleppo.

"While at this stage (we're) unable to confirm how the attack was carried out or those responsible, footage seen by the UN human rights office showed children gathering around a person giving out sweets just prior to the explosion," Rupert Colville, spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a written statement Tuesday.

