Egypt unearths 8 mummies in 3,500-year-old tombs

Cairo (CNN) Egyptian officials unearthed eight mummies, 10 colorful sarcophagi and numerous figurines in 3,500-year-old tombs, the Ministry of Antiquities announced Tuesday.

A member of the Egyptian archaeological team works on a wooden coffin Tuesday.

The mission removed 450 cubic meters of debris, revealing the entrance of the main tomb and the two joint tombs.

The archaeologists also discovered ushabti funerary figurines made of faience, terra cotta and wood as well as a collection of clay pots, the ministry said.

Members of the Egyptian archaeological mission eye funerary figurines known as ushabtis.

In another room, the mission found "a collection of ushabti figurines, wooden masks and a handle of a sarcophagus lid was unearthed," the statement said.