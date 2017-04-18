Stressed about money? Free help is a call away

Story highlights Money problems can lead to stress; financial counselors can help

Some credit counseling companies charge hefty fees, make impossible promises

Free help is available from nonprofit organizations

This story was originally published on CNN.com in 2008.

(CNN) Marquitia Fell isn't sure how she got to the Web site -- she linked from one site to another to another -- but finally, in black and white, she found the promise she'd been looking for: a promise to make her mortgage problems go away.

Fell's bank was threatening to kick her out of her Germantown, Maryland, home November 6 because she was behind on her mortgage. The agency she found on the Internet said that if she paid $1,300 now and an additional $1,500 later, it would take care of her mortgage problems.

Fell sent in a check and a few days later was kicking herself.

"A friend said to me, 'You did what?' " she said. "She told me there were places out there that could help me and wouldn't charge me a dime. I couldn't believe it. There have to be millions of people out there who don't know you can get help for free. It's so sad."

"It really is sad," said Colleen Hernandez, president and chief executive of the Homeownership Preservation Foundation, where Fell is now getting help at no charge.

