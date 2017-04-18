Breaking News

This is an influenza virus particle, also known as a virion, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Virions are made up of an outer protein shell and an inner core of nucleic acid: in this case, eight single-stranded RNA segments.
This illustration from the CDC is a 3-D graphical representation of an influenza virion's structure. Influenza viruses are members of the Orthomyxoviridae family, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, meaning their virions measure between 80 and 120 nanometers in diameter. Each virion contains hemagglutinin and neuraminidase antigens, substances that cause our bodies to produce antibodies. The amount of each antigen determines the strain of the virus, which is where the H#N# naming structure comes from.
This image depicts a number of influenza A virions. There are three basic types of influenza viruses -- A, B and C -- but only influenza A can infect animals, such as pigs or birds. When a virus strain enters an animal, it may change, causing a more serious epidemic when it returns to humans.
This image depicts a number of influenza A virions. There are three basic types of influenza viruses -- A, B and C -- but only influenza A can infect animals, such as pigs or birds. When a virus strain enters an animal, it may change, causing a more serious epidemic when it returns to humans.
In 1997, scientists took lung tissue from five 1918 Spanish flu victims and extracted the nucleic acid to sequence the flu strain&#39;s genome. This image shows the re-created influenza virions that caused the outbreak, infecting close to a fifth of the world&#39;s population and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.flu.gov/pandemic/history/1918/the_pandemic/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;killing an estimated 30 million to 50 million&lt;/a&gt; people in less than a year, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.
In 1997, scientists took lung tissue from five 1918 Spanish flu victims and extracted the nucleic acid to sequence the flu strain's genome. This image shows the re-created influenza virions that caused the outbreak, infecting close to a fifth of the world's population and killing an estimated 30 million to 50 million people in less than a year, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.
These virions belong to the H3N2 flu virus that started in Hong Kong in 1968, according to the CDC. H3N2 infected an estimated 50 million Americans and killed 33,000 people in the United States, &quot;making it the mildest flu pandemic in the 20th century,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.flu.gov/pandemic/history/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to the Department of Health and Human Services&lt;/a&gt;.
These virions belong to the H3N2 flu virus that started in Hong Kong in 1968, according to the CDC. H3N2 infected an estimated 50 million Americans and killed 33,000 people in the United States, "making it the mildest flu pandemic in the 20th century," according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Mexico and the United States first reported human cases of the H1N1, or swine flu, virus in April 2009, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.who.int/csr/don/2009_04_24/en/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to the World Health Organization&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;Because there are human cases associated with an animal influenza virus, and because of the geographical spread of multiple community outbreaks, plus the somewhat unusual age groups affected, these events are of high concern,&quot; the WHO said at the time. The disease spread to more than 200 countries and has caused more than 18,000 deaths since 2009.
Mexico and the United States first reported human cases of the H1N1, or swine flu, virus in April 2009, according to the World Health Organization. "Because there are human cases associated with an animal influenza virus, and because of the geographical spread of multiple community outbreaks, plus the somewhat unusual age groups affected, these events are of high concern," the WHO said at the time. The disease spread to more than 200 countries and has caused more than 18,000 deaths since 2009.
H1N1 was called &quot;swine flu&quot; because it was similar to the virus seen in pigs, as this photo illustrates. The WHO officially called an end to the H1N1 pandemic in August 2010, but cases with the strain still appear each year. &quot;It is likely that the 2009 H1N1 virus will continue to spread for years to come, like a regular seasonal influenza virus,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cdc.gov/h1n1flu/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the CDC says&lt;/a&gt;.
H1N1 was called "swine flu" because it was similar to the virus seen in pigs, as this photo illustrates. The WHO officially called an end to the H1N1 pandemic in August 2010, but cases with the strain still appear each year. "It is likely that the 2009 H1N1 virus will continue to spread for years to come, like a regular seasonal influenza virus," the CDC says.
In China in 2013, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cdc.gov/flu/avianflu/h7n9-virus.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;H7N9&lt;/a&gt;, or avian influenza A, was seen in poultry and in people who worked closely with poultry. In 2016, a number of provinces in China have shut down live poultry markets to prevent the spread of avian flu.
In China in 2013, H7N9, or avian influenza A, was seen in poultry and in people who worked closely with poultry. In 2016, a number of provinces in China have shut down live poultry markets to prevent the spread of avian flu.
Story highlights

  • Tiny molecule in frog mucus can fight flu viruses under the microscope and in mice, says a new study
  • More research is needed to determine whether kissing frogs does more than help you find a prince

(CNN)Finding ways to fight the flu just got a tad more ribbeting -- that is, if you ask some researchers who have turned their attention to frogs.

A new study suggests that mucus from the skin of certain frogs can be harnessed to obliterate flu viruses.
Some frog mucus contains antimicrobial peptides, which are immune system molecules that can neutralize bacteria, viruses, and fungi.
    However, the flu-killing power of such peptides has been demonstrated only under a microscope and in lab mice. More research is needed to determine just how effective a peptide can be in helping humans beat the flu, froggy style.
    "We have identified a potentially new treatment for H1N1 human influenza virus, which is a peptide that comes from the skin of a frog from southern India," said Joshy Jacob, an associate professor in the Emory University School of Medicine's microbiology and immunology department, who led the study.
    Read More
    The peptide, named urumin, specifically targets H1 flu viruses, according to the study, published Tuesday in the journal Immunity.
    "This peptide works by directly killing the virus, and it is specific for all influenza viruses that have a H1 type of hemagglutinin," Jacob said.
    Hemagglutinin is a spike-shaped protein found on the surface of flu viruses. For the viruses to make you sick, the spikes of hemagglutinin attach to your cells to infect them.
    Influenza A viruses -- one of four types, two of which routinely spread in people -- are categorized into subtypes H1, H2, H3, H5, and H7 based on their hemagglutinin.

    'It makes the virus particle fall apart'

    For the study, skin secretions were collected from 15 frogs, of the species Hydrophylax bahuvistara, which are about the size of a tennis ball and brightly colored. Peptides were then gathered from their secretions.
    A Hydrophylax bahuvistara frog in its native environment in southern India.
    A Hydrophylax bahuvistara frog in its native environment in southern India.
    The researchers observed how the peptides interacted with influenza viruses under a microscope and in mice.
    "In this paper we screened 32 peptides, and the surprise was that four out of 32 had activity against the virus," Jacob said.
    "Out of the four, we found one of them (urumin) was non-toxic to human cells," he said. "So, we tested it against viruses that came from the 1930s until the current ones, and it kills all of the H1s. It doesn't touch H3. It's very, very specific."
    Currently, flu subtypes H1 and H3 are circulating among humans worldwide, including across North America, Europe, and South Asia, according to the World Health Organization.
    Professor Joshy Jacob, in middle, seen with his colleagues David Holthausen (on left) and Song Hee Lee (on right).
    Professor Joshy Jacob, in middle, seen with his colleagues David Holthausen (on left) and Song Hee Lee (on right).
    The researchers aren't quite sure why urumin only targets H1 viruses, but Jacob said that H1 viruses might be anatomically similar to an amphibian pathogen that the frog mucus is intended to destroy. If there is a similarity, it may explain why H1 viruses are vulnerable to urumin's wrath.
    "The frog makes this peptide for its own survival. It never gets influenza," Jacob said, adding that the peptide fights the flu virus by destroying an important part of the hemagglutinin.
    To explain how the peptide works, Jacob likened hemagglutinin to a billboard sign.
    "You have the message and then you have the little stem that holds it up. The message can change but the stem is the same, and this peptide targets the stem of the hemagglutinin, that's why it's very efficient," he said.
    A side-by-side electron microscope image of a flu virus before and after being exposed to the urumin peptide.
    A side-by-side electron microscope image of a flu virus before and after being exposed to the urumin peptide.
    The urumin peptide could be a novel treatment since it targets the hemagglutinin, unlike current drugs on the market which target other parts of the virus, resulting in less impact, Jacob said.
    "It just blows it up. It makes the virus particle fall apart," he said.
    Gregory Chinchar, a professor in the University of Mississippi Medical Center's department of microbiology and immunology, said that he was surprised that the peptide targeted the hemagglutinin on the flu virus. He was not involved in the new study.
    "I don't think people thought that they work that way before," Chinchar said about the peptide. "They thought that they would be more targeted to membranes, but the data looks like they target the H1 protein specifically and that data looks pretty firm."

    The history of 'milking' frog skin

    It was first discovered that frogs had a special way of warding off bacteria and other pathogens in ancient Russia, when live Russian Brown frogs were dropped into milk to keep the milk from going sour, according to the American Chemical Society.
    Vintage cold and flu adsCold and flu remedies get passed down from generation to generation. Sometimes the cure-all is chicken noodle soup, sometimes it's a liquid with a bit more, well, kick. The Cephos Company advertised a powder as a remedy for headaches, colds and cases of the nerves. Each packet contained caffeine and aspirin, to be dissolved in water.
    Vintage cold and flu adsIf you have to be sick, at least use your illness as an excuse to knock back a hot toddy or two. Whiskey has long been lauded as a home remedy, so why wouldn't companies sell it as such? People use it to ease sore throats and kill germs, whether or not there's any scientific evidence to back up their beliefs.
    Vintage cold and flu adsDr. Thomas' Eclectric Oil was possibly the most over-achieving of all home remedies. It claimed to be able to cure anything from toothaches and earaches to lameness and deafness. And it only cost 50 cents a bottle.
    Vintage cold and flu adsIn the 1930s, Luden's advertised their cough tablets as "quick relief" for annoying hacking. Luden's is still a cold remedy company, although their drops are now marketed to soothe sore throats.
    Vintage cold and flu adsIf Grandma's chicken noodle soup isn't available, Brits can always grab a bowl of Batchelors. You may scoff at the old-school remedy, but science has shown soup is worth a trip to the store when you're sick.
    Vintage cold and flu adsIn this 1920s book illustration, five sick kids sit with their feet in a tub of mustard and hot water. Caregivers used mustard footbaths to draw blood to the feet, which was said to help relieve congestion.
    Vintage cold and flu adsLe Thermogene was a popular European remedy designed to treat coughs, the flu and rheumatic pains. The cotton wadding was treated with capsicum, a type of plant that creates heat when applied to the body.
    Vintage cold and flu adsDr. D. Jayne's Expectorant was sold in the late 1880s as a cure for coughs, colds and asthma, as well as a "sure remedy for worms." The tonic concoction was also used to help indigestion.
    The Vapo-Cresolene vaporizer was supposed to cure whooping cough, croup, asthma and the common cold. Made with carbolic acid, it was advertised as a germ killer if inhaled.
    Vintage cold and flu adsThe Vapo-Cresolene vaporizer was supposed to cure whooping cough, croup, asthma and the common cold. Made with carbolic acid, it was advertised as a germ killer if inhaled.
    "The milk stayed good, just like you refrigerated it," Jacob said about the age-old Russian practice.
    "In 2012, scientists took that particular frog and wanted to know why is it, why do these frogs keep milk fresh? It turned out that when you shock a frog or when you stimulate them or stress them, they secrete these short peptides into their surroundings," he said. "A majority of the peptides were antibacterial and some of them kill the things that make milk go bad."
    Those scientists, who published their findings in the Journal of Proteome Research, found that the peptides were just as effective as some antibiotics in fighting bacteria like Staphylococcus aureus and Salmonella enterica, which can make humans sick.
    The big one is coming, and it&#39;s going to be a flu pandemic
    The big one is coming, and it's going to be a flu pandemic
    Separate studies have also shown that various amphibian and fish antimicrobial peptides play important roles in protecting the animals against invasive pathogens, including viruses.
    "Amphibians, especially certain groups of frogs, produce and store large amounts of antimicrobial peptides in specialized granular glands in the skin," said Louise Rollins-Smith, associate professor of pathology, microbiology, and immunology at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. "When the skin is injured or the frog is alarmed, they release large amounts of the peptides to protect the skin."
    Rollins-Smith, who was not involved in the new study, has conducted separate research on whether certain antimicrobial peptides in frogs might hold clues to preventing HIV transmission.
    Your flu risk may be linked to the year you were born
    Your flu risk may be linked to the year you were born
    "The peptide described in the Immunity report is somewhat unusual because of the apparent specificity," Rollins-Smith said about how urumin specifically targets H1 viruses.
    "If further studies show that it has a low level of cytotoxicity and it can protect in other animal models of influenza, it could be developed as a potential treatment for influenza," she said. Cytoxicity refers to being toxic to cells in the body.
    "As an amphibian biologist concerned about the loss of amphibian species around the globe, it is important to note that they may hold important secrets useful for human medicine and they should be preserved," she said.

    Ferrets are next, then possibly humans

    A challenge to possibly using frog mucus as a flu-fighting treatment in humans is figuring out how to get the urumin peptide to attach to flu virus cells in the human body, Jacob said.
    In the new study, the peptide was delivered to mice through their noses, where flu viruses were also delivered.
    "I need to come up with a strategy to deliver it systemically as well; maybe an injectable, which goes in the bloodstream and kills influenza viruses," Jacob mused.
    For now, Jacob said that his colleagues and he are hoping to duplicate their study findings in ferrets, which are often used in influenza virus research, and they hope to secure funding for additional studies.
    If those studies prove to be successful, human testing could be next.