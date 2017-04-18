UK Prime Minister Theresa May to seek early election

Story highlights
(CNN)British Prime Minister Theresa May has stunned the UK political world by calling for an early general election, seeking a stronger mandate in talks over leaving the European Union.
In an unexpected statement at Downing Street, May said she was seeking a vote on June 8, less than halfway through the government's five-year term.
May, who commands only a slim majority in parliament's lower House of Commons, said that a new mandate would strengthen her hand in negotiations in Brexit talks. Her decision is a reversal of policy -- a month ago, her spokesman said there would not be an early election.
A general election would end the attempts of opposition parties and members of the House of Lords to thwart her Brexit plans, she said. "If we do not hold a general election now, their political game playing will continue," she said.
"There should be unity here in Westminster, but instead there is division. The country is coming together, but Westminster is not," she added. "We need a general election and we need one now."
May said she would move a motion on Wednesday in the in the House of Commons calling for a vote on June 8.
Under legislation introduced by her predecessor, David Cameron, an early election requires the support of two-thirds of MPs in the House of Commons.
She called on voters to throw their support behind her Conservative Party, adding that "every vote for the Conservatives will make me stronger" in Brexit talks.
The Conservative Party only has a slim majority in the House of Commons, holding 330 of the 650 seats.
May is expected to win an increased number of seats -- opinion polls show the opposition Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, at record low levels.
Opposition welcomes vote
May came to power last July in the wake of the British vote to leave the EU, which led to Cameron's resignation. She has repeatedly said that the decision cannot be reversed, and has pursued a hard line on those who have argued for a phased withdrawal or a loose, continued association with the EU.
But Brexit has diviced in the House across party lines, and MPs from marginal parties continue to show opposition to the withdrawal. There are also divisions within her own party over Brexit strategies.
Corbyn said he would not oppose the call for an election. "I welcome the Prime Minister's decision to give the British people the chance to vote for a government that will put the interests of the majority first."
The May government has also faced resurgent Scottish National Party (SNP), which holds 54 seats.
Scotland overwhelmingly voted to stay in the European Union, and the SNP has demanded a fresh referendum on Scottish independence from Britain.
"The Tories see a chance to move the UK to the right, force through a hard Brexit and impose deeper cuts. Let's stand up for Scotland," SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said, referring to the Conservative Party.
Tim Farron, leader of the Liberal Democrats -- which was battered in the 2015 election and now holds just nine seats in the House -- said the election was Britain's chance to change direction.
He made clear that his party intended to keep pushing the government on hot-button Brexit issues, including migration, as well as May's announcements that the country is in for a "hard Brexit" and that Britain would leave the EU's single market and customs union, essentially a free-trade zone.
"If you want to avoid a disastrous Hard Brexit. If you want to keep Britain in the Single Market. If you want a Britain that is open, tolerant and united, this is your chance," he said in a statement.
"Only the Liberal Democrats can prevent a Conservative majority."