UK Prime Minister Theresa May to seek early election

Story highlights PM May is seeking an election for June 8

She is looking for a mandate for smoother Brexit negotiations

(CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May has stunned the UK political world by announcing she is to seek an early general election, seeking a stronger mandate in talks over leaving the European Union.

In an unexpected statement at Downing Street, May said she was starting the process of calling a vote on June 8, less than halfway through the government's five-year term.

May, who commands only a slim majority in the House of Commons, said that a new mandate would strengthen her hand in negotiations in Brexit talks.

A general election would end the attempts of opposition parties and members of the House of Lords to thwart her Brexit plans. "If we do not hold a general election now, their political game playing will continue," she said.

"There should be unity here in Westminster, but instead there is division. The country is coming together, but Westminster is not," she added.

