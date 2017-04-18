Two men arrested for planning 'violent attack' in run-up to French election

Story highlights Two men arrested in connection with "imminent" planned attack

Police discovered guns, explosives and terrorist paraphernalia in a Marseille apartment

Paris (CNN) Two men arrested in Marseilles are suspected of preparing an "imminent violent attack" in the run-up to Sunday's presidential election, French Interior Minister Matthias Fekl told CNN's French affiliate, BFM.

The arrests "took place as part of an investigation by the anti-terrorist section of Paris public prosecutor's office, Fekl said. The men, born in 1993 and 1987, of French nationality, had the intention of committing an attack on French soil within the next few days, he said.

At a press conference, Paris Prosecutor Francois Molins said the General Directorate for Internal Security "thwarted an imminent action, that was meant to be led by two suspicious, determined people."

The attack, he said, had been planned to take place within France, but his department could not immediately "determine the exact date, target or circumstances of their action."

French security service at the site of a police search at the home of one of two men arrested on suspicion of preparing an attack just days ahead of the first round of France's presidential vote.

Molins said a raid on a Marseille apartment produced, among other items, an ISIS flag, guns, 3 kg (6.6 lbs) of explosives, a map of the city and other paraphernalia that could be used in an attack. One of the men had prepared a video claiming allegiance to the terror group, he said.