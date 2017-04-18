Two men arrested for planning 'violent attack' in run-up to French election

Paris (CNN) Two men have been arrested in Marseilles and accused of preparing an "imminent violent attack" in the run-up to Sunday's presidential election, French Interior Minister Matthias Fekl told CNN's French affiliate, BFM.

The arrests "took place as part of an investigation by the anti-terrorist section of Paris public prosecutor's office, Fekl said. The men, born in 1993 and 1987, of French nationality, had the intention of committing an attack on French soil within the next few days, he said.

Fekl would not give more details about the police operation but said the Paris prosecutor will make a statement later Tuesday.

The first round of France's election is set for Sunday. If no candidate wins a majority , as is expected, the top two vote-getters will participate in a runoff election on May 7.

Some 50,000 policemen and soldiers will be deployed for the two election rounds, Fekl said.

