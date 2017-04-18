Story highlights Erdogan granted new powers by referendum

Tells CNN the new system is for Turkey, not himself

Ankara (CNN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has insisted that his plans to assume sweeping new powers do not make him a dictator.

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Erdogan said that a constitutional reform package -- backed by a narrow majority of Turkey's voters in a referendum on Sunday -- was not about him.

"I am a mortal really, I could die at any time," he told Becky Anderson inside Ankara's presidential palace Tuesday, in his first interview since the vote.

Erdogan rejected accusations that the new powers were aimed at personal gain rather than improving Turkey's political system. "The system represents a change, a transformation in the democratic history of Turkey," he said.

Erdogan denied claims that the referendum was a step towards dictatorship. "Where dictatorships exist, you don't have to have a presidential system," he said.

