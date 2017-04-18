Story highlights
Ankara (CNN)Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has insisted that his plans to assume sweeping new powers do not make him a dictator.
In an exclusive interview with CNN, Erdogan said that a constitutional reform package -- backed by a narrow majority of Turkey's voters in a referendum on Sunday -- was not about him.
"I am a mortal really, I could die at any time," he told Becky Anderson inside Ankara's presidential palace Tuesday, in his first interview since the vote.
Erdogan rejected accusations that the new powers were aimed at personal gain rather than improving Turkey's political system. "The system represents a change, a transformation in the democratic history of Turkey," he said.
Erdogan denied claims that the referendum was a step towards dictatorship. "Where dictatorships exist, you don't have to have a presidential system," he said.
"Here we have a ballot box... the democracy gets its power from the people. It's what we call national will."
Turkish voters were asked Sunday to vote on an 18-article constitutional reform package put forward by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) -- founded by Erdogan -- that would transform the country's parliamentary system into a powerful executive presidency.
The margin of victory for the "Yes" vote was razor-thin. Despite a state of emergency and a widespread crackdown on dissent, Erdogan succeeded in persuading only 51.4% of voters to back the constitutional reforms.
Opposition parties have promised to challenge the outcome.
The referendum was widely seen as a plebiscite on Erdogan, who has led his country through more than a decade of economic growth and development, first as prime minister and then as president.
"Yes" voters are singing Erdogan's praises, saying they believe Turkey's future will be safer and more prosperous with him at the helm. But many "No" voters saw the referendum as a power-hungry leader's attempt to cement his position.
On Monday, international election monitors delivered a scathing verdict on the conduct of the referendum.
Representatives from a coalition of international bodies said the vote took place on an "unlevel playing field," with the "yes" campaign dominating media coverage.
Erdogan lashed back at the international monitors' initial findings, telling them to "know their place," Reuters reported.
