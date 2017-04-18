'Not another one': Britain feels this woman's election fatigue

(CNN) Democracy. A subject of debate for thousands of years. The struggle for universal enfranchisement a constant throughout history.

But one incredulous British woman has had enough.

"You're joking, not another one?" was her reaction when told by a BBC reporter that British Prime Minister Theresa May had called for a snap general election.

"NOT ANOTHER ONE!"



Watch Brenda's reaction when I tell her that the PM wants a General Election. Safe to say, she's not impressed.#Bristol pic.twitter.com/IYEdGBryyZ — Jon Kay (@jonkay01) April 18, 2017

"For god's sake. Honestly, I can't stand this. There's too much politics going on at the moment. Why does she need to do it?" asked the woman known, for now at least, as "Brenda from Bristol."

If approved by parliament, the election will be Britain's third general election in seven years, and comes less than a year after a referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union.

