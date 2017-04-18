Lily Collins' pen pal? Michelle Obama

Story highlights Collins sent the former first lady a copy of her book

She read the letter from Obama on social media

(CNN) And you thought you were having a good week.

Actress Lily Collins took to Instagram to express her excitement about receiving a special missive.

"I can't believe this letter I received from someone I deeply respect and admire," Collins said in the caption to a video she posted. "It's absolutely epic. I'm in complete shock but just had to share!"

Collins then proceeded to read a letter she received from former first lady Michelle Obama.

In the midst of writing her memoir, Obama, apparently, also penned a note of thanks to Collins for her book "Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me."

Best way to start off my week! I can't believe this letter I received from someone I deeply respect and admire. It's absolutely epic. I'm in complete shock but just had to share! #Unfiltered... A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

