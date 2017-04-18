Kevin Spacey to host the 71st Annual Tony Awards

(CNN) Kevin Spacey is hosting the Tony Awards.

The "House of Cards" star, who himself won a Tony Award in 1991 for his performance in "Lost in Yonkers," will take the stage at Radio City Music Hall for the first time as host.

"I was their 2nd choice for 'Usual Suspects,' 4th choice for 'American Beauty' and 15th choice to host this year's Tony Awards. I think my career is definitely going in the right direction," Spacey said in a statement announcing the gig on Tuesday . "Maybe I can get shortlisted to host the Oscars if everyone else turns it down."

"We are thrilled to have Kevin, who has mastered the Broadway stage, the big and small screens and the West End, host this year's Tony Awards. His spirit and passion for live theatre makes him the perfect host," read a press release from the show team.

Read More