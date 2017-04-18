Kate Upton does her best Britney Spears

Story highlights Kate Upton performed on "Lip Sync Battle" Monday night

From Emma Stone to Anne Hathaway, Upton joins a long list of Spears impersonators

(CNN) Kate Upton debuted her Britney Spears impression on "Lip Sync Battle" Monday night.

Upton's song of choice? Spears' breakout 1998 single, "...Baby One More Time."

Upton isn't the first famous face to take on the hit song. In fact, she joins a long list of celebrities who've attempted to impersonate Miss Brit.

James Corden donned Spears' signature pigtails and school uniform to belt "Baby" during "Carpool Karaoke," alongside Spears.

Ariana Grande did an uncanny Spears during her appearance last year on "Saturday Night Live."

Read More