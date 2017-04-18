'Fargo' reloads, but FX show feels less special

(CNN) "Fargo's" "Wow, they did it again" second season has given way to a more mundane and familiar third installment -- pleasurable enough, but initially feeling more like a retread of what's come before than anything that builds on it.

Featuring Ewan McGregor in a dual role -- as a pair of estranged brothers -- and Carrie Coon ("The Leftovers") as the franchise's latest small-town sheriff, the FX series once again hinges on mistaken identity and sheer stupidity, with assorted characters dragged into an escalating scheme that's way over their heads.

While the first season felt as bracingly creative as a chilly Minnesota wind, creator Noah Hawley appears to be settling into a more workmanlike pattern.

The real coup this time stems from casting McGregor, who plays a well-to-do businessman and his down-on-his-luck sibling, a parole officer engaged in an ill-advised romance with one of his charges (Elizabeth Winstead).

In need of cash, the latter hatches a half-baked plot to recover a long-lost item, but as so often happens in "Fargo," good help is hard to find, causing events to gradually spiral out of control.

