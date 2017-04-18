The 'silent crisis' of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Story highlights Thousands of Rohingyas have fled Myanmar since violence broke out in October 2016

"We barely have enough food to survive," one refugee said

(CNN) They say they ran from murder and persecution. They've ended up in mud huts on the Bay of Bengal.

And with the torrential rains of the monsoon season approaching, along with the threat of cyclones and floods, the fate of tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees living in overcrowded camps in Bangladesh looks as precarious as their makeshift shelters.

"It's becoming a silent crisis which does not have the international attention that it deserves, given the scale of the needs of the people and the uncertain future they are facing," says Ezekiel Simperingham, Asia Pacific Regional Migration Coordinator for the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC).

New photographs of the refugees show only the fortunate have tarpaulins for a roof, the rest stretch black plastic over bamboo frames. Mats on the hard ground are beds.

A makeshift extension to the Kutupalong camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar district, southeastern Bangladesh on April 7.

Many are living in unplanned and overcrowded settlements in Cox's Bazar, where living conditions are extremely poor.

Families wait in line to receive new tarpaulins from the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society in the makeshift extension to Kutupalong camp.

A family installing their new tarpaulin received from the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) in the makeshift extension to Kutupalong camp.

Mohammad Ilias arrived from Rakhine to Bangladesh.



"We are surviving mostly with some help from relatives. We would like to return, but it is not safe. Some of our neighbors were killed, and we had to flee to save our lives," he says.

Senuara, 27, says that four months ago she still lived in Rakhine and her due date was fast approaching, but the upsurge of violence forced her to flee to save the life of herself and her family. Soon after arriving, Senuara gave birth.

"It is very difficult for me to take care of my small baby here, because we don't have enough clean water to bathe her. We hardly have enough water for drinking," she said.

Tarniz Sultana Sweety, a volunteer from the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, during a tarpaulin distribution.

"Their shelters are not strong enough to withstand these extreme weather patterns," Simperingham says.

