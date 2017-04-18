Breaking News

Modern icons: Understanding London's architecture renaissance

By Edwin Heathcote

Updated 1:40 AM ET, Tue April 18, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.mcaslan.co.uk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;John McAslan&lt;/a&gt; transformed London&#39;s King&#39;s Cross Station by removing the tunnel-like glass roof and adding a bow-shaped, 81,000-square-foot Western Concourse with a steel canopy.
Photos: London architecture in the 21st century
King's Cross Station by John McAslan + Partners John McAslan transformed London's King's Cross Station by removing the tunnel-like glass roof and adding a bow-shaped, 81,000-square-foot Western Concourse with a steel canopy.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
The 554,340-square-foot building, designed by &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.jeannouvel.com/en/desktop/home/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ateliers Jean Nouvel&lt;/a&gt;, provides a telescopic view of historic St Paul&#39;s Cathedral and is adorned with 6,500 triple-glazed glass panels.
Photos: London architecture in the 21st century
ONE New Change by Ateliers Jean NouvelThe 554,340-square-foot building, designed by Ateliers Jean Nouvel, provides a telescopic view of historic St Paul's Cathedral and is adorned with 6,500 triple-glazed glass panels.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.herzogdemeuron.com/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Herzog &amp;amp; de Neuron&lt;/a&gt; extended the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.tate.org.uk/visit/tate-modern&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Tate Modern&lt;/a&gt; with over 220,000 square feet of new exhibition space. Reminiscent of a twisted pyramid, the building is lined with parallel strips of bricks.
Photos: London architecture in the 21st century
Tate Modern Switch House by Herzog & de Meuron Herzog & de Neuron extended the Tate Modern with over 220,000 square feet of new exhibition space. Reminiscent of a twisted pyramid, the building is lined with parallel strips of bricks.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.unstudio.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;UNStudio&lt;/a&gt;&#39;s Canaletto, which recalls &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.fondationlecorbusier.fr/corbuweb/morpheus.aspx?sysName=home&amp;sysLanguage=fr-fr&amp;sysInfos=1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Le Corbusier&lt;/a&gt;&#39;s vertical city, has layers of arching parentheses covering its exterior.
Photos: London architecture in the 21st century
Canaletto by UNStudioUNStudio's Canaletto, which recalls Le Corbusier's vertical city, has layers of arching parentheses covering its exterior.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Willis headquarters in Central London, designed by &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.fosterandpartners.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Norman Foster&lt;/a&gt; and his team, comprises two connected buildings arching outward. The concave facade is finished with reflective mica to minimize solar gain.
Photos: London architecture in the 21st century
WILLIS Headquarters by Foster + PartnersWillis headquarters in Central London, designed by Norman Foster and his team, comprises two connected buildings arching outward. The concave facade is finished with reflective mica to minimize solar gain.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.londonaquaticscentre.org/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The London Aquatics Centre&lt;/a&gt;, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, has a 11,200-square-foot steel roof in the shape of a wave. Two colossal glass walls maximumize natural light inside and offer views of the Olympic Park.
Photos: London architecture in the 21st century
London Aquatic Centre by Zaha Hadid Architects The London Aquatics Centre, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, has a 11,200-square-foot steel roof in the shape of a wave. Two colossal glass walls maximumize natural light inside and offer views of the Olympic Park.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
Located on the edge of East London&#39;s Royal Docks, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.thecrystal.org/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the Crystal&lt;/a&gt; is an information center for sustainable design and renewable energy. Built with over 2,500 interconnected sustainable technologies, it is the first building to achieve both &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.usgbc.org/leed&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;LEED&lt;/a&gt; Platinum and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.breeam.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;BREEAM&lt;/a&gt; Outstanding certifications.
Photos: London architecture in the 21st century
The Crystal by Wilkinson Eyre ArchitectsLocated on the edge of East London's Royal Docks, the Crystal is an information center for sustainable design and renewable energy. Built with over 2,500 interconnected sustainable technologies, it is the first building to achieve both LEED Platinum and BREEAM Outstanding certifications.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
The 10-story building, &lt;a href=&quot;http://oma.eu/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;OMA&lt;/a&gt;&#39;s first project in London, is a glass cube with inserted steel columns.
Photos: London architecture in the 21st century
New Court Rothchild Bank by OMAThe 10-story building, OMA's first project in London, is a glass cube with inserted steel columns.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
Rising nearly 300 feet above the river, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.emiratesairline.co.uk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the Emirates Air Line&lt;/a&gt; is London&#39;s newest form of transportation. Streams of cable cars can move across the Thames in under ten minutes.
Photos: London architecture in the 21st century
Emirates Air Line by Wilkinson Eyre ArchitectsRising nearly 300 feet above the river, the Emirates Air Line is London's newest form of transportation. Streams of cable cars can move across the Thames in under ten minutes.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
London School of Economics&#39; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.lse.ac.uk/intranet/students/campusLondonLife/sweeHockStudentCentre/Home.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Saw Swee Hock Student Centre&lt;/a&gt;, designed by &lt;a href=&quot;http://odonnell-tuomey.ie/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;O&#39;Donnell + Tuomey Architects&lt;/a&gt;, is a brick building with Flemish bond pattern that filters sunlight into the space, creating a geometric shadow on the floor.
Photos: London architecture in the 21st century
LSE Saw Swee Hock Student Centre by O'Donnell + Tuomey ArchitectsLondon School of Economics' Saw Swee Hock Student Centre, designed by O'Donnell + Tuomey Architects, is a brick building with Flemish bond pattern that filters sunlight into the space, creating a geometric shadow on the floor.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, designed by &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.herzogdemeuron.com/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Herzog &amp;amp; de Meuron&lt;/a&gt; in collaboration with artist &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.royalacademy.org.uk/artist/michael-craig-martin-ra&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Michael Craig-Martin&lt;/a&gt;, was awarded the RIBA Stirling Prize in 2003. At night, the concave building illuminates in color.
Photos: London architecture in the 21st century
Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance by Herzog & de MeuronTrinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, designed by Herzog & de Meuron in collaboration with artist Michael Craig-Martin, was awarded the RIBA Stirling Prize in 2003. At night, the concave building illuminates in color.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
Singaporean hotelier Loh Lik Peng purchased former Bethnal Green Town Hall, a Grade II historically preserved structure, in 2007 and commissioned &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.r-are.net/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;RARE Architecture&lt;/a&gt; to transform it into a luxury hotel. A patterned aluminum skin was added to the original structure.
Photos: London architecture in the 21st century
Town Hall Hotel by RARE ArchitectureSingaporean hotelier Loh Lik Peng purchased former Bethnal Green Town Hall, a Grade II historically preserved structure, in 2007 and commissioned RARE Architecture to transform it into a luxury hotel. A patterned aluminum skin was added to the original structure.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
new architecture london 3new architecture london 8new architecture london 9new architecture london 1new architecture london 12new architecture london 6new architecture london 10new architecture london 7new architecture london 2new architecture london 5new architecture london 4new architecture london 11

Edwin Heathcote is the architecture and design critic of the Financial Times, and author of more than a dozen books. This is an edited excerpt from his latest book, "New London Architecture," published by Prestel.

(CNN)There are old cities. There are new cities. London's strange and seemingly eternal attraction lies in its ability to be simultaneously both.

London is a city with Roman foundations and a street plan that emerges as a chaotic hybrid of arrow-straight Roman roads, winding medieval alleys, and marketplaces; but also well-meaning, if often half-hearted, attempts to make it grander, more beautiful -- or at least more rational. But it resists all attempts to overlay it with a sense of logic, just as it defies the efforts of successive generations to transform it, despoil it, or iron out the creases.
Are London&#39;s protected view corridors still relevant today?
Are London's protected view corridors still relevant today?
Through this chaos emerges one of the world's most persistently desirable, expensive, successful, and unpredictable cityscapes, a place that is constantly changing yet somehow always remains fundamentally London.
Each century seems to bring its radical transformations, from the Great Fire in the 17th to the elegant city squares of the 18th, the explosion of the suburbs of the 19th and the scars of war and the neophilia of modernism in the 20th. But the 21st century is arguably already bringing about the most radical shifts in scale and skyline that the city has seen since the medieval era.
    Read: Is London's tall tower addiction ruining its skyline?
    Read More
    While the post-Great Fire skyline was defined by the spires of Sir Christopher Wren's churches, culminating in the great dome of St Paul's Cathedral, the new cityscape is marked by supertall towers articulating the city's real estate status as the reserve currency of the global elite.
    The Shard -- seen here at sunset -- towers over London&#39;s skyline. More than 430 new tall buildings are currently in various stages of planning for the UK capital. Critics worry these buildings damage -- rather than improve -- the aesthetic appeal of city&#39;s skyline.
    Photos:
    View from the topThe Shard -- seen here at sunset -- towers over London's skyline. More than 430 new tall buildings are currently in various stages of planning for the UK capital. Critics worry these buildings damage -- rather than improve -- the aesthetic appeal of city's skyline.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 17
    Prior to the 20th century, London&#39;s St Paul&#39;s Cathedral was the architectural focal point of the city. This image from 1616 depicts the South-west prospect of London from Somerset House to the Tower. St Paul&#39;s Cathedral is the tallest building for miles around.
    Photos:
    The changing face of the cityPrior to the 20th century, London's St Paul's Cathedral was the architectural focal point of the city. This image from 1616 depicts the South-west prospect of London from Somerset House to the Tower. St Paul's Cathedral is the tallest building for miles around.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 17
    The 209-feet Senate House, built in 1937, was London&#39;s first skyscraper. Writer George Orwell supposedly modeled 1984&#39;s tyrannical Ministry of Truth on the now-iconic London building.
    Photos:
    The advent of the skyscraperThe 209-feet Senate House, built in 1937, was London's first skyscraper. Writer George Orwell supposedly modeled 1984's tyrannical Ministry of Truth on the now-iconic London building.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 17
    London&#39;s skyline was irrevocably altered by bombing in the Second World War. Many of the remaining historical buildings became protected -- but whole areas were wiped out and needed to be rebuilt. This image depicts St Paul&#39;s post-war reconstruction being carried out in London after the war.
    Photos:
    The changing face of the cityLondon's skyline was irrevocably altered by bombing in the Second World War. Many of the remaining historical buildings became protected -- but whole areas were wiped out and needed to be rebuilt. This image depicts St Paul's post-war reconstruction being carried out in London after the war.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 17
    At the beginning of the 21st century, London began to build skywards. Recent skyscrapers such as the Cheesegrater, the Gherkin and the Walkie-Talkie are now all key features of the London skyline.
    Photos:
    London's race to the topAt the beginning of the 21st century, London began to build skywards. Recent skyscrapers such as the Cheesegrater, the Gherkin and the Walkie-Talkie are now all key features of the London skyline.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 17
    Today, London&#39;s skyline juxtaposes the old and the new. Here the Leadenhall Building -- known as the &quot;Cheesegrater&quot; -- leans sideways to avoid blocking St Paul&#39;s Cathedral.
    Photos:
    The juxtaposition of the old and the newToday, London's skyline juxtaposes the old and the new. Here the Leadenhall Building -- known as the "Cheesegrater" -- leans sideways to avoid blocking St Paul's Cathedral.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 17
    The majority of London&#39;s extreme skyscrapers -- such as One Canada Square, Heron Tower and the Gherkin -- are located in the &quot;Eastern Cluster&quot;.
    Photos:
    The Eastern ClusterThe majority of London's extreme skyscrapers -- such as One Canada Square, Heron Tower and the Gherkin -- are located in the "Eastern Cluster".
    Hide Caption
    7 of 17
    The Cluster is home to buildings such as 30 St Mary&#39;s Axe, nicknamed the Gherkin, which was initially ridiculed by Londoners but has since become a quirky staple of the city&#39;s skyline.
    Photos:
    The changing face of the cityThe Cluster is home to buildings such as 30 St Mary's Axe, nicknamed the Gherkin, which was initially ridiculed by Londoners but has since become a quirky staple of the city's skyline.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 17
    Londoners are now complaining that proposed super-tall building 22 Bishopsgate -- the construction site of which is seen here -- would block views of the Gherkin, towering over its neighbors&#39; 180m at 262m.
    Photos:
    London's future skylineLondoners are now complaining that proposed super-tall building 22 Bishopsgate -- the construction site of which is seen here -- would block views of the Gherkin, towering over its neighbors' 180m at 262m.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 17
    The Shard -- Britain&#39;s tallest building -- contains offices, a hotel and luxury apartments, and was billed as a &quot;vertical city&quot;. The building attempts to appeal to Londoners and visitors alike with its View From the Shard experience. On the top two floors of the building visitors can admire spectacular 360 panoramas of the city.
    Photos:
    Room with a viewThe Shard -- Britain's tallest building -- contains offices, a hotel and luxury apartments, and was billed as a "vertical city". The building attempts to appeal to Londoners and visitors alike with its View From the Shard experience. On the top two floors of the building visitors can admire spectacular 360 panoramas of the city.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 17
    London&#39;s skyscrapers compete with iconic buildings such as Tower Bridge in the most beloved building polls. &quot;Buildings gain importance and lose importance,&quot; says Annie Hampson, current City of London planning officer, &quot;One has to accept that views do change&quot;.
    Photos:
    Iconic viewsLondon's skyscrapers compete with iconic buildings such as Tower Bridge in the most beloved building polls. "Buildings gain importance and lose importance," says Annie Hampson, current City of London planning officer, "One has to accept that views do change".
    Hide Caption
    11 of 17
    Critics of tall buildings argue they do nothing to aid London&#39;s housing crisis.
    Photos:
    London's housing crisisCritics of tall buildings argue they do nothing to aid London's housing crisis.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 17
    London is building upwards in part to compete with cities such as Dubai. The Middle Eastern city has 911 completed high rises and is home to Burj Khalifa -- the tallest building in the world -- seen here towering over the city&#39;s skyline.
    Photos:
    Skyscraper cityLondon is building upwards in part to compete with cities such as Dubai. The Middle Eastern city has 911 completed high rises and is home to Burj Khalifa -- the tallest building in the world -- seen here towering over the city's skyline.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 17
    The Burj Khalifa soars 828 meters into the sky. But even the Burj is soon to be overshadowed by the Kingdom Tower in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia -- a skyscraper likely to reach one kilometer high.
    Photos:
    A vision of the future?The Burj Khalifa soars 828 meters into the sky. But even the Burj is soon to be overshadowed by the Kingdom Tower in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia -- a skyscraper likely to reach one kilometer high.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 17
    Once completed in 2020, the Kingdom Tower in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is likely to set new records for height at one kilometer high.
    Photos:
    The competition continuesOnce completed in 2020, the Kingdom Tower in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is likely to set new records for height at one kilometer high.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 17
    Skyscrapers in Shanghai symbolize a shift in global power dynamics. Here, the Shanghai World Financial Center is viewed from the Shanghai Tower -- the second tallest building in the world.
    Photos:
    Race to the topSkyscrapers in Shanghai symbolize a shift in global power dynamics. Here, the Shanghai World Financial Center is viewed from the Shanghai Tower -- the second tallest building in the world.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 17
    Shanghai&#39;s ever-growing skyline is a symbol of China&#39;s status as a burgeoning global power. London continues to build upwards in an attempt to keep up with new global powers.
    Photos:
    Futuristic citiesShanghai's ever-growing skyline is a symbol of China's status as a burgeoning global power. London continues to build upwards in an attempt to keep up with new global powers.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 17
    shard officialSkyline 1Skyline 9Skyline 4Skyline 3protected skyline pic 4Skyline 2gherkinGettyImages-464024246The View from The Shard - FamilyGettyImages-465445433GettyImages-594329446dubai skylineGettyImages-451869741saudi freedom tower cloud viewshanghai tower 1shanghai tower 3
    That transformation from a skyline that once combined commercial development with social housing into one that celebrates the victory of private wealth has been radical in its visual impact and eye-watering in its pace.
    Read: The secrets of London's mega-basements
    And, as if to reimpose itself on a profile in which height in itself is no longer enough to make a statement, London has supercharged its architecture to make itself seen.
    Cities with porcupine skylines are almost a cliché; what actually makes a city buzz happens in its streets and squares, its shops and bars, the chandelier-crowned restaurants and the subterranean dive bars. And that's been a different story, one expressed through a cocktail of the salvaged and the shiny, the particular and the generic.
    Yikes! London luxury tower crowned UK&#39;s worst building
    Yikes! London luxury tower crowned UK's worst building
    In one interpretation, the city's streets are being homogenized, the plate glass windows and the glazed facades reducing the interface between public and private, interior and exterior to a banal membrane. But in a parallel route, architects and clients are weaving their buildings back into the historic fabric, the city streets becoming intriguing palimpsests in which the high tech gleams next to artfully maintained dilapidation.
    Walls are being stripped of centuries of plaster and wallpaper and taken back to the bare bones of brick and steel; battered floors and ceilings are revealed as precious surfaces divulge their history through their degradation.
    Read: Six utopian cities of the future re-imagine life on Earth
    Many of the best new works in the city appear not as monuments or towers, as museums, or malls, but as pieces of infill -- considered, modest, occasional glimpses of a coherent, characterful architecture that has somehow emerged from this polyphony of voices, styles, and forms.
    Eric Parry Architects' faience facade at 50 New Bond Street and 6a Architects' cast-iron shop front for Paul Smith's store in nearby Albemarle Street seem to represent a new, but also rather traditional, idea of ornament as inherent to structure, a willingness to merge experiment and art with the historic texture and the subtle but intriguing decorative character of the city.
    Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance by Herzog &amp; de Meuron
    Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance by Herzog & de Meuron
    Adjaye Associates' Rivington Place, meanwhile, introduces what appears to be a memory of soot-stained industrial architecture scaled at the level of the street, while Herzog & de Meuron adopt the cheap, polycarbonate, and concrete language of industrial construction for their shimmering Laban Building.
    The complexity of London's streetscape, the incoherence -- perhaps even absence -- of an overarching plan, the layering of historic strata, and the way in which modern megastructures are allowed to burst through the filigree lace of medieval scale and grain, mean that buildings are never experienced in a straightforward way.
    The new Tate Modern: a giant pyramid devoted to progressive art work
    The new Tate Modern: a giant pyramid devoted to progressive art work
    Instead they are glimpsed poking above streets or reflected through shop windows or rain puddles.
    London is not a city of monuments but a metropolis of glances and slightly hidden surfaces. Once obscured by the fog, it now fades into the drizzle or creates the backdrop for the ebbs and flows of the crowd absorbed more in their phones than the streets they are walking through.
    The photographs here capture precisely—or perhaps impressionistically—that realm of glimpses and impressions, unexpected details and sudden surprises, a cityscape of infinite variety and constantly evolving aesthetics, which, no matter how well we think we know it, folds, collapses, and elides into new views and vistas even as we walk its endlessly intriguing streets.
    "New London Architecture" by Edwin Heathcote, published by Prestel, is out now.