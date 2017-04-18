(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Cleveland murder suspect Steve Stephens shot and killed himself after a short pursuit by police in Erie, Pennsylvania, officials said, putting an end to a two-day search for the man who posted a video of a slaying on Facebook.
-- Mark Zuckerberg made mention in his keynote address at Facebook's annual developer conference of the murder video posted to Facebook by Stevens, acknowledging the platform has work to do to prevent this from happening.
-- In an exclusive interview with CNN, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his plan to assume sweeping new powers does not make him a dictator.
-- The UK's Prime Minister made a surprise announcement today calling for a special election to shore up support for Brexit in Parliament.
-- Speaking of elections, all eyes are on the Georgia special vote today that's about much more than the House seat up for grabs.
-- Jared Kushner is still selling off his business assets.
-- This singer smokes weed with her adult children.
-- North Carolina is back in as an NCAA championship site.
-- Lady Gaga spoke with Prince William about PTSD.