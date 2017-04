(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Cleveland murder suspect Steve Stephens shot and killed himself after a short pursuit by police in Erie, Pennsylvania, officials said, putting an end to a two-day search for the man who posted a video of a slaying on Facebook.

-- In an exclusive interview with CNN, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his plan to assume sweeping new powers does not make him a dictator

-- The UK's Prime Minister made a surprise announcement today calling for a special election to shore up support for Brexit in Parliament