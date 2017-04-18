(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Cleveland murder suspect Steve Stephens killed himself after a short pursuit by police in Erie, Pennsylvania, putting an end to a two-day search for the man who fatally shot a man and posted a video of it on Facebook.
-- Mark Zuckerberg mentioned Stephens' post in his keynote address at Facebook's annual developer conference, saying the platform has work to do to prevent such videos from being uploaded.
-- In an exclusive interview with CNN, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his plan to assume sweeping new powers does not make him a dictator.
-- The UK's Prime Minister made a surprise announcement today calling for a special election to shore up support for Brexit in Parliament.
-- Speaking of elections, all eyes are on the Georgia special vote today that's about much more than the House seat up for grabs.
-- Jared Kushner is still selling off his business assets.
-- Melissa Etheridge smokes weed with her kids.
-- North Carolina is back in as an NCAA championship site.
-- Lady Gaga spoke with Prince William about PTSD.
-- Oh, and Britain is feeling this woman's election fatigue.