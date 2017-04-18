Story highlights Turmoil in Venezuela has been exacerbated since the government tried to strip power from opposition

Opposition has called for protests throughout Caracas and throughout state capitals in the country

(CNN) Opposition leaders in Venezuela have called protesters to the streets for what they hope will be one of Venezuela's largest marches on Wednesday, a national holiday marking the beginning of the struggle for Venezuela to gain independence from Spain.

President Nicolas Maduro and his supporters have called for a countermarch on the same day. Maduro also deployed the Venezuelan armed forces to the street on Sunday night, where they will stay for the duration of the marches.

Ahead of the protests, here is what you need to know.

Why are they protesting?