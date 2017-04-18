Breaking News

Ahead of huge protests in Venezuela, here's what you need to know

By Rafael Romo and Marilia Brocchetto, CNN

Updated 4:58 PM ET, Wed April 19, 2017

Why Venezuelans are protesting
    Why Venezuelans are protesting

Story highlights

  • Turmoil in Venezuela has been exacerbated since the government tried to strip power from opposition
  • Opposition has called for protests throughout Caracas and throughout state capitals in the country

(CNN)Opposition leaders in Venezuela have called protesters to the streets for what they hope will be one of Venezuela's largest marches on Wednesday, a national holiday marking the beginning of the struggle for Venezuela to gain independence from Spain.

President Nicolas Maduro and his supporters have called for a countermarch on the same day. Maduro also deployed the Venezuelan armed forces to the street on Sunday night, where they will stay for the duration of the marches.
Ahead of the protests, here is what you need to know.
    Why are they protesting?

    In short, the opposition says Maduro has created a dictatorship in the last few years. The government has repeatedly blocked any attempts by the opposition to oust Maduro from power by a referendum vote. It has also delayed local and state elections.
    The last election held in Venezuela, the parliamentary election of 2015, gave the opposition a majority. Critics say any elections since have been delayed because Maduro is afraid of the outcome.
    Then, on March 29, the Venezuelan Supreme Court dissolved the Parliament, transferring all legislative powers to itself. By doing away with the opposition-controlled legislative branch, the move effectively meant the remaining two branches of Venezuelan government were controlled by the ruling United Socialist Party. The opposition was outraged and called the move a coup. The decision was reversed three days later, but by that time protests had already erupted.
    The protests have been bloody. Six people have died and countless others, many journalists, have been injured.
    The opposition call became even stronger when, on April 7, the government notified main opposition leader Henrique Capriles that he had been banned from doing any political work for 15 years. The 44-year-old governor, who has run for president twice, said the government was again acting like a dictatorship.
    Violence at parade highlights escalating Venezuela protests
    What is Maduro's response?

    Maduro, 54, is defiant. Instead of taking steps to reduce tensions with the opposition, he has taken a confrontational tone with members of the opposition and protesters, whom he calls "vandals and terrorists."
    "We're after and will capture the very last of the attackers," Maduro said Saturday on national TV. "You all know that I don't fool around. When I go after criminals, I get them and I will capture all of these criminals who are getting their orders from the right-wingers."
    In a show of force on Monday, Maduro paraded the streets of Caracas surrounded by men and women in uniform. The military has also vowed its full support to Maduro.
    Riot police deploy in anticipation of large protests in Caracas, Venezuela, on Wednesday, April 19. Opposition leaders have called protesters to the streets of the capital for what they hope will be a massive turnout. April 19 is a national holiday marking the beginning of the struggle for Venezuela&#39;s independence from Spain. President Nicolas Maduro and his supporters have called for a countermarch on the same day.
    Riot police deploy in anticipation of large protests in Caracas, Venezuela, on Wednesday, April 19. Opposition leaders have called protesters to the streets of the capital for what they hope will be a massive turnout. April 19 is a national holiday marking the beginning of the struggle for Venezuela's independence from Spain. President Nicolas Maduro and his supporters have called for a countermarch on the same day.
    Venezuelan opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country's Vice President, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela, on Easter Sunday, April 16. Venezuela's political crisis has intensified since the government notified main opposition leader Henrique Capriles on April 7 that he had been banned from political activity for 15 years. This came in the midst of protests denouncing the Supreme Court rulings issued on March 29, which curbed powers of the opposition-controlled legislature.
    Venezuelan opposition protesters burn an effigy of their country's Vice President, Tareck El Aissami, during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela, on Easter Sunday, April 16. Venezuela's political crisis has intensified since the government notified main opposition leader Henrique Capriles on April 7 that he had been banned from political activity for 15 years. This came in the midst of protests denouncing the Supreme Court rulings issued on March 29, which curbed powers of the opposition-controlled legislature.
    A demonstrator reacts during a march against Venezuelen President Nicolas Maduro's government on Saturday, April 15. Six people have been killed and many more injured during recent protests and a subsequent crackdown on opposition supporters.
    A demonstrator reacts during a march against Venezuelen President Nicolas Maduro's government on Saturday, April 15. Six people have been killed and many more injured during recent protests and a subsequent crackdown on opposition supporters.
    An opposition supporter throws an object at riot police in Caracas on Thursday, April 13. The opposition argues it can fix the country's failing economy, which in recent years has led to shortages of basic food and medicines.
    An opposition supporter throws an object at riot police in Caracas on Thursday, April 13. The opposition argues it can fix the country's failing economy, which in recent years has led to shortages of basic food and medicines.
    Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with protesters in Caracas.
    Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with protesters in Caracas.
    A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is evacuated during a demonstration.
    A protester suffering from the effects of tear gas is evacuated during a demonstration.
    Clouds of tear gas disperse on a highway in Caracas during clashes between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard on Monday, April 10. Demonstrators demanded new elections and vowed to stay on the streets during the traditionally peaceful Easter Week.
    Clouds of tear gas disperse on a highway in Caracas during clashes between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard on Monday, April 10. Demonstrators demanded new elections and vowed to stay on the streets during the traditionally peaceful Easter Week.
    A Venezuelan opposition activist holds a lit Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police.
    A Venezuelan opposition activist holds a lit Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police.
    Demonstrators help a journalist who was injured in the leg while covering clashes between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard during a protest in Caracas.
    Demonstrators help a journalist who was injured in the leg while covering clashes between demonstrators and the Bolivarian National Guard during a protest in Caracas.
    Demonstrators throw stones toward the Venezuelan National Guards during a protest in Caracas.
    Demonstrators throw stones toward the Venezuelan National Guards during a protest in Caracas.
    Venezuelan opposition activists protesting President Nicolas Maduro's government are engulfed by a cloud of tear gas in Caracas.
    Venezuelan opposition activists protesting President Nicolas Maduro's government are engulfed by a cloud of tear gas in Caracas.
    Thousands of demonstrators protesting against President Nicolas Maduro's government march in Caracas on April 8, 2017. The opposition accused pro-Maduro Supreme Court judges of attempting an internal "coup d'etat" when it tried to take over the opposition majority legislature's powers last week.
    Thousands of demonstrators protesting against President Nicolas Maduro's government march in Caracas on April 8, 2017. The opposition accused pro-Maduro Supreme Court judges of attempting an internal "coup d'etat" when it tried to take over the opposition majority legislature's powers last week.
    A demonstrator throws a Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police in eastern Caracas.
    A demonstrator throws a Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police in eastern Caracas.
    Riot police are attacked with Molotov cocktails.
    Riot police are attacked with Molotov cocktails.
    Riot police at a demonstration in Caracas.
    Riot police at a demonstration in Caracas.
    Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists during a protest against the Maduro government on April 6 in Caracas.
    Venezuelan police line up before clashing with opposition activists during a protest against the Maduro government on April 6 in Caracas.
    Demonstrators fight with National Police officers in Caracas on April 4.
    Demonstrators fight with National Police officers in Caracas on April 4.
    Why oust Maduro?

    Venezuelan food crisis reflected in skipped meals and weight loss
    Venezuela is in crisis, and while there is no simple solution to Venezuela's woes, the opposition argues it can fix the country's failing economy.
    Venezuela's food shortages have become extremely severe in the last couple of years. Venezuelans have endured weeks, in some cases months, without basics like milk, eggs, flour, soap and toilet paper.
    When there is food and water on the shelves, prices are so high that few Venezuelans can afford it. Many have taken to eating out of the trash.
    Medicine remains in short supply, too. Venezuelans hunt for penicillin and other remedies at pharmacies everywhere, often without success. The country's public hospitals have fallen apart, causing people, including infants, to die because of the scarcity of basic medical care.
    Venezuela recently asked the United Nations for help to relieve serious shortages of medicines in the country.

    What about Venezuela's neighbors?

    US President Donald Trump has publicly not said much about the crisis in Venezuela. In the infant days of his presidency, he tweeted a photo of himself with Lilian Tintori, the wife of opposition figure Leopoldo Lopez. In the tweet, Trump called for Venezuela to release its political prisoners. A US state department official has said that they are concerned with the state of Venezuela's democracy and that the country should continue to talk to the opposition as well as hold elections as soon as possible.
    The Organization of American States recently tried to declare Venezuela in violation of its democratic charter, but was denied the necessary votes by Caribbean and Central American Nations that have depended for years on cheap Venezuelan oil. OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro, an Uruguayan, routinely calls Venezuela a dictatorship.
    In March, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodríguez called Almagro a liar, dishonest and a criminal mercenary at the OAS.
    The region seems split in its support for Maduro's government. Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay on Monday signed a joint statement asking for the Venezuelan government "to guarantee the right to peaceful demonstration," and avoid violence against protesters. They have also urged the government to call for elections, which would help end the crisis in the country.
    Even the Vatican has gotten involved in the Venezuela crisis. Pope Francis sent an envoy to Caracas to mediate talks between the opposition and the government in 2016. While those talks failed, Pope Francis says he is willing to meet with the opposing parties to help solve the conflict.

    CNN's Flora Charner and Patrick Gillespie contributed to this report. A previous version of this story gave the wrong home country for Luis Almagro.