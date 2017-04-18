Story highlights The Ghanaian entrepreneur is known for her work helping women start businesses

She would have been 98 today

(CNN) Esther Afua Ocloo, a pioneering Ghanaian businesswomen, has been honored by a Google Doodle -- a temporary cartoon on the Google homepage.

She is best known for her entrepreneurial flair, it is said that she sold marmalade as a teenager, and later started a small business making and selling foods such as juices and jams.

However, her legacy comes from the work she did to empower other Ghanaian women;

"In 1979, Esther helped found and became Chairman of the Board of Directors of Women's World Banking," explains the text accompanying the Google Doodle , "which provides millions of low-income women with the small loans needed to reach their financial goal."

Today our #Googledoodle celebrates Esther Afua Ocloo, Ghanaian entrepreneur and pioneer of microlending. #inspiringwoman pic.twitter.com/dVd88FUjux — Google in Africa (@googleafrica) April 18, 2017