- The Ghanaian entrepreneur is known for her work helping women start businesses
- She would have been 98 today
(CNN)Esther Afua Ocloo, a pioneering Ghanaian businesswomen, has been honored by a Google Doodle -- a temporary cartoon on the Google homepage.
According to information accompanying the Google Doodle, Ocloo would have been 98 on April 18 2017.
She is best known for her entrepreneurial flair, it is said that she sold marmalade as a teenager, and later started a small business making and selling foods such as juices and jams.
However, her legacy comes from the work she did to empower other Ghanaian women;
"In 1979, Esther helped found and became Chairman of the Board of Directors of Women's World Banking," explains the text accompanying the Google Doodle, "which provides millions of low-income women with the small loans needed to reach their financial goal."
After a cartoon version of her standing proudly with a jar, while people buy and sell goods behind her was shown on the Google homepage, people took to Twitter to celebrate her story.
Other African people of note recently honored by the Google Doodle team include South Africa anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko.