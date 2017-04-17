St. Petersburg metro bombing suspect detained by Russian police

Story highlights Suspect arrested just west of Moscow, authorities said

Fourteen people were killed and dozens were injured in the strike

Moscow (CNN) Russian authorities detained one of the people suspected of organizing the St. Petersburg metro terrorist attack two weeks ago, TASS, the Russian government-owned news agency, reported Monday.

He was identified as Abror Azimov Akhralovich and was arrested just west of Moscow. Akhralovich was arrested in the city's Odintsovo district, TASS reported

"At the moment, Abror Azimov has been brought to the Russian Investigative Committee for investigative activities," the Federal Security Service (FSB) in Russia said, according to TASS.

14 dead, many injured

Fourteen people were killed and dozens more were injured on April 3 when a suicide bomber detonated explosives in the city's metro system.

Read More