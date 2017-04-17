Breaking News

Washington mall shooting suspect found dead in cell

Chuck Johnson, CNN

Updated 6:16 AM ET, Tue April 18, 2017

Story highlights

  • Five people were fatally shot at Cascade Mall in Burlington
  • Arcan Cetin was accused of killing four women and a man

(CNN)The man accused of fatally shooting five people in a Washington state mall last year has been found dead in his jail cell, authorities said Monday.

Arcan Cetin, 20, was charged with killing five people last year.
Arcan Cetin, 20, was discovered hanging in the Snohomish County Jail about 9 p.m. Sunday, said Rosemary Kaholokula, chief criminal deputy prosecutor for Skagit County. No additional details were immediately available, she said.
Cetin was accused of killing four women and a man on September 23 at the Cascade Mall in Burlington, north of Seattle.

    Found 'zombie-like' after manhunt

    The gunman disappeared after the attack.
    For much of the next day, police searched the mall for evidence. A blurry surveillance photo helped narrow their manhunt. When police confronted the suspect, he froze and complied, said Lt. Mike Hawley of the Island County Sheriff's Office.
    The suspect was unarmed and silent, "kind of zombie-like," Hawley said.
    Cetin emigrated from Turkey and was a legal permanent resident of the United States, authorities said.