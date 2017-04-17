Story highlights Five people were fatally shot at Cascade Mall in Burlington

Arcan Cetin was accused of killing four women and a man

(CNN) The man accused of fatally shooting five people in a Washington state mall last year has been found dead in his jail cell, authorities said Monday.

Arcan Cetin, 20, was charged with killing five people last year.

Arcan Cetin, 20, was discovered hanging in the Snohomish County Jail about 9 p.m. Sunday, said Rosemary Kaholokula, chief criminal deputy prosecutor for Skagit County. No additional details were immediately available, she said.

Cetin was accused of killing four women and a man on September 23 at the Cascade Mall in Burlington, north of Seattle.

Found 'zombie-like' after manhunt

The gunman disappeared after the attack.

