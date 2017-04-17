Breaking News

5 things for Monday, April 17: Turkey, North Korea, Facebook, tax day

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:20 AM ET, Mon April 17, 2017

Turkish President declares victory
(CNN)Welcome back from what we hope was a good weekend for you. Here are the 5 things you need to know today to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Turkey referendum

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is claiming victory in a controversial referendum that gives him sweeping powers by ending the current parliamentary system. (The office of the president was meant to be an impartial one.) The referendum also means Erdogan could stay in office until 2029. But it passed only narrowly and there are accusations of voting irregularities, voter intimidation and biased media coverage. So opponents will take to the streets today to protest.

    2. Facebook killing

    The search has widened to five states for a man who police say killed someone in Ohio and then posted the video on Facebook. Steve Stephens is accused of killing a 74-year-old man outside of Cleveland. Stephens is considered armed and dangerous. He told his mother he was shooting people at random because he was mad at his girlfriend. 
    Manhunt widens for Cleveland murder suspect
    3. North Korea

    Vice President Mike Pence is warning North Korea not to test the resolve of the US or the strength of the military. He says the "era of strategic patience is over" and the US will stop any attack that might come from the North. The regime tried to test fire a missile over the weekend, but officials think it blew up right after launch.
    Vice President Pence visits the DMZ
    4. White House

    Tomorrow is Tax Day, so thousands of Americans thought it was a good time over the weekend to remind us that Donald Trump still hasn't released his tax returns. The White House reaction? Trump's win proves people don't care. The marches were mostly peaceful, except in Berkeley. Meanwhile, the 2020 election is a ways off, but the White House is already busy raising cash for Trump's re-election campaign.
    Tax marches across the US
    5. Arkansas executions

    The state's plan to kill eight inmates in 10 days is off for now. A federal judge blocked the executions, saying the prisoners will probably succeed in proving the state's proposed method of execution -- lethal injection -- is unconstitutional. Arkansas has appealed. The state says it wants to execute the inmates before its supply of lethal injections drugs expires.

    This just in ...

    Ex-South Korean President Park Geun-hye was indicted this morning on abuse of power and bribery charges.

    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    People are talking about these.

    Finally!
    We all feel like honorary aunts and uncles, now that April the giraffe has finally given birth to her bundle of joy.
    April the giraffe becomes Internet sensation
    Who-vian words
    It opens doors, detonates bombs and cuts metal, among other things. Now Doctor Who's sonic screwdriver is in the dictionary.
    Fast start
    "The Fate of the Furious" had the biggest global opening in movie history, guaranteeing there will be a few more flicks in this over-the-top franchise.
    The Formula of the Furious
    Mad chedda
    Getting a loan is always stressful, but not if you grow cheese in Italy. There's a bank there that will accept parmesan as collateral.
    End of an era
    The last person known to be born in the 19th century has died at age 117. Emma Morano was born in November 1899.
    Oldest living person turns 117
    QUOTE OF THE DAY

    "Losing my mum at the age of 12 and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years has had a quite serious effect"
    Prince Harry, who said he sought counseling four years ago to deal with the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

    AND FINALLY ...

    Count them up
    Ever wondered how many times Keanu Reeves says "whoa" in his movies? No? Well, here's the answer anyway. (Click to view)