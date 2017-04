(CNN) Welcome back from what we hope was a good weekend for you. Here are the 5 things you need to know today to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Turkey referendum

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is claiming victory in a controversial referendum that gives him sweeping powers by ending the current parliamentary system. (The office of the president was meant to be an impartial one.) The referendum also means Erdogan could stay in office until 2029. But it passed only narrowly and there are accusations of voting irregularities , voter intimidation and biased media coverage. So opponents will take to the streets today to protest.

2. Facebook killing

The search has widened to five states for a man who police say killed someone in Ohio and then posted the video on Facebook . Steve Stephens is accused of killing a 74-year-old man outside of Cleveland. Stephens is considered armed and dangerous. He told his mother he was shooting people at random because he was mad at his girlfriend.

JUST WATCHED Manhunt widens for Cleveland murder suspect Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Manhunt widens for Cleveland murder suspect 02:01

3. North Korea

Vice President Mike Pence is warning North Korea not to test the resolve of the US or the strength of the military. He says the "era of strategic patience is over" and the US will stop any attack that might come from the North. The regime tried to test fire a missile over the weekend, but officials think it blew up right after launch

JUST WATCHED Vice President Pence visits the DMZ Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Vice President Pence visits the DMZ 01:20

4. White House

Tomorrow is Tax Day, so thousands of Americans thought it was a good time over the weekend to remind us that Donald Trump still hasn't released his tax returns. The White House reaction? Trump's win proves people don't care. The marches were mostly peaceful, except in Berkeley . Meanwhile, the 2020 election is a ways off, but the White House is already busy raising cash for Trump's re-election campaign.

JUST WATCHED Tax marches across the US Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Tax marches across the US 01:15

5. Arkansas executions

The state's plan to kill eight inmates in 10 days is off for now. A federal judge blocked the executions , saying the prisoners will probably succeed in proving the state's proposed method of execution -- lethal injection -- is unconstitutional. Arkansas has appealed. The state says it wants to execute the inmates before its supply of lethal injections drugs expires.

This just in ...

Ex-South Korean President Park Geun-hye was indicted this morning on abuse of power and bribery charges

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.



Finally!

We all feel like honorary aunts and uncles, now that April the giraffe has f inally given birth to her bundle of joy.

JUST WATCHED April the giraffe becomes Internet sensation Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH April the giraffe becomes Internet sensation 04:34

Who-vian words

It opens doors, detonates bombs and cuts metal, among other things. Now Doctor Who's sonic screwdriver is in the dictionary

Fast start

JUST WATCHED The Formula of the Furious Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The Formula of the Furious 02:37

Mad chedda

Getting a loan is always stressful, but not if you grow cheese in Italy. There's a bank there that will accept parmesan as collateral

End of an era

The last person known to be born in the 19th century has died at age 117. Emma Morano was born in November 1899.

JUST WATCHED Oldest living person turns 117 Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Oldest living person turns 117 00:45

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Losing my mum at the age of 12 and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years has had a quite serious effect"

Prince Harry, who said he sought counseling four years ago to deal with the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

AND FINALLY ...

Count them up