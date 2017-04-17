2 Detroit police officers responding to burglary injured in shooting

Story highlights One of the officers is listed in critical condition

Shooter might have "feared for the safety" of his family, police said

(CNN) Two Detroit police officers who went to a home to investigate a burglary call late Sunday were wounded in a shooting when they approached the location, the city police chief said.

A 19-year-old man inside the home fired a shotgun because he might have feared for the "safety of his family," Police Chief James Craig told reporters early Monday.

The man and his family had called 911 at least three times on Sunday before the shooting. The incident took place about 11:45 p.m. on Detroit's west side.

Officer in 'critical condition'

One officer remains in critical condition at a local hospital after a bullet struck him in the face, Craig said.

Read More