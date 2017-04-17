Breaking News

If you think Atlanta traffic is terrible, it just got a whole heck of a lot worse

By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Updated 2:10 PM ET, Mon April 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Atlanta's running out of interstates.

The metropolitan area is served by four interstates. Last month, a five-lane section of one collapsed during rush hour and took part of that highway out of commission.
Monday afternoon, things just got worse. Way worse.
A section of another interstate buckled due to an underground gas leak, and now a portion of that freeway is shut down too.
    Atlantans, ever-reliant on their cars for even the shortest of errands, are now down to two undamaged interstates -- and one major headache.
    Read More

    An underground gas leak

    Here are the details as we know them:
    Officials shut down all lanes of the westbound section of I-20 on Monday morning after a gas leak caused the concrete road to give way.
    DeKalb County spokesman S.R. Fore told CNN that crews were pressure testing the empty gas pipe with air when a leak caused the air to push upward and damage the road.
    The pictures are jaw-dropping. It looks like the Hulk tried to punch through the road.
    "What a coincidence, another highway decided to explode," wrote Lidia Debas on Instagram, next to a photo of the damaged road. "I wonder what route I'm going to take now."
    Police said a motorcyclist hit the buckle and was thrown off, but they didn't know how severe his injuries were.
    "I was driving and a man told me the motorcyclist flew over it and wrecked," motorist Lisa Pangborn William told CNN.
    Crews immediately diverted traffic to I-285. That, if you're keeping count, is one of two interstates fully functioning.

    The other damaged highway

    I-285 is already straining under the weight of the additional cars it's had to take on since March 30 since a section of I-85 collapsed after a fire broke out under it.
    Interstate 85 is a major artery. And Atlantans were slowly beginning to adjust to their new commuting reality when the I-20 incident happened.
    Now, many of them will have to revise their plans all over again.