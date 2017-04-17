If you think Atlanta traffic is terrible, it just got a whole heck of a lot worse

(CNN) Atlanta's running out of interstates.

The metropolitan area is served by four interstates. Last month, a five-lane section of one collapsed during rush hour and took part of that highway out of commission.

Monday afternoon, things just got worse. Way worse.

A section of another interstate buckled due to an underground gas leak, and now a portion of that freeway is shut down too.

Atlantans, ever-reliant on their cars for even the shortest of errands, are now down to two undamaged interstates -- and one major headache.

