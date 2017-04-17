Arkansas inmate has last meal as courts decide fate

Story highlights US Supreme Court considers appeal of state ruling

Arkansas inmate has last meal

(CNN) One of eight Arkansas inmates facing possible execution this month had a last meal Monday evening as his fate was being decided by federal and state courts.

After the Arkansas Supreme Court stayed the execution of two inmates, the state's attorney general asked the US Supreme Court to overturn the ruling so the execution of one could proceed.

While Bruce Ward has one other stay in place, Don Davis -- who had his last meal -- could be the first executed over the next 10 days if Attorney General Leslie Rutledge prevails with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Amid the flurry, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a Saturday ruling by a federal judge that temporarily halted all eight executions.

Death row inmate Don Davis

That U.S. District Court judge had ruled that the prisoners will likely succeed in demonstrating the state's proposed method of lethal injection is unconstitutional. But the appeals court said the use of the method of execution, which includes the drug, midazolam, did not create undue severe pain.

