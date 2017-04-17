Story highlights Belgium's Jérôme Guery wins Miami event

Alberto Zorzi finishes second on Cornetto K

London Knights win team event

(CNN) Riders and horses mixed with surf dudes and sunbathers on Miami Beach over Easter weekend as the world's best show jumpers rode into town for round two of the 2017 Longines Global Champions Tour.

With more than $300,000 in prize money at stake, there was plenty riding on the performances of the 58 riders and horses taking part.

There was a strong home contingent competing for honors, notably world No. 1 Mclain Ward as well as top-ranked US rider Kent Farrington.

However, two-time Olympic champion Ward was eliminated after his horse Rothchild rolled two early poles.

In the end the competition came down to a battle between two Belgium riders -- Nicola Philippaerts and Jérôme Guery -- as well as Italy's Alberto Zorzi.

