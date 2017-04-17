Breaking News

What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos

Updated 9:00 PM ET, Mon April 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jockeys Davy Russell and Sean Flanagan race in the Fairyhouse Easter Festival in Meath, Ireland, on Sunday, April 16. Flanagan and his horse, Runforbob, fell during this maiden hurdle.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Jockeys Davy Russell and Sean Flanagan race in the Fairyhouse Easter Festival in Meath, Ireland, on Sunday, April 16. Flanagan and his horse, Runforbob, fell during this maiden hurdle.
Hide Caption
1 of 24
Kathrine Switzer crosses the finish line of the marathon in Boston on Monday, April 17, wearing the same bib number an official tried to rip off her clothing when she ran the race &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/17/us/boston-marathon-kathrine-switzer-trnd/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;50 years ago&lt;/a&gt;. Switzer was the first woman to officially enter the Boston Marathon, in 1967, when she was a 20-year-old student at Syracuse University.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Kathrine Switzer crosses the finish line of the marathon in Boston on Monday, April 17, wearing the same bib number an official tried to rip off her clothing when she ran the race 50 years ago. Switzer was the first woman to officially enter the Boston Marathon, in 1967, when she was a 20-year-old student at Syracuse University.
Hide Caption
2 of 24
Kosuke Hagino swims to a win in the 200-meter freestyle final at the national championships in Nagoya, Japan, on Friday, April 14. The Japanese swimmer is a four-time Olympic medalist and won gold in the 400-meter individual medley at the 2016 Summer Olympics.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Kosuke Hagino swims to a win in the 200-meter freestyle final at the national championships in Nagoya, Japan, on Friday, April 14. The Japanese swimmer is a four-time Olympic medalist and won gold in the 400-meter individual medley at the 2016 Summer Olympics.
Hide Caption
3 of 24
Miami left fielder Christian Yelich and right fielder Giancarlo Stanton watch as a security guard attempts to remove a cat from the field during a Major League Baseball home game against Atlanta on Tuesday, April 11. Miami won 8-4.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Miami left fielder Christian Yelich and right fielder Giancarlo Stanton watch as a security guard attempts to remove a cat from the field during a Major League Baseball home game against Atlanta on Tuesday, April 11. Miami won 8-4.
Hide Caption
4 of 24
Jerami Grant of Oklahoma City goes for a shot during an NBA first round playoff game at Houston on Sunday, April 16. Houston won 118-87.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Jerami Grant of Oklahoma City goes for a shot during an NBA first round playoff game at Houston on Sunday, April 16. Houston won 118-87.
Hide Caption
5 of 24
Salvador Perez of Kansas City dumps a bucket of water over teammate and MVP Lorenzo Cain after their team defeated Oakland 3-1 in Kansas City on Thursday, April 13.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Salvador Perez of Kansas City dumps a bucket of water over teammate and MVP Lorenzo Cain after their team defeated Oakland 3-1 in Kansas City on Thursday, April 13.
Hide Caption
6 of 24
Real Madrid&#39;s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring an equalizer during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, April 12. Ronaldo would score again, with his team defeating Bayern Munich 2-1.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring an equalizer during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, April 12. Ronaldo would score again, with his team defeating Bayern Munich 2-1.
Hide Caption
7 of 24
Hong Kong&#39;s Pang Yao, left, and Russia&#39;s Maria Averina collide during the madison at the Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong on Saturday, April 15.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Hong Kong's Pang Yao, left, and Russia's Maria Averina collide during the madison at the Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong on Saturday, April 15.
Hide Caption
8 of 24
Chicago Cubs players pose with their World Series rings before a home game against Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 12. The ceremony Wednesday night commemorated Chicago&#39;s 2016 World Series win.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Chicago Cubs players pose with their World Series rings before a home game against Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 12. The ceremony Wednesday night commemorated Chicago's 2016 World Series win.
Hide Caption
9 of 24
Damien Perrier of France plays a shot during the third round of the Trophee Hassan II golf competition in Rabat, Morocco, on Saturday, April 15.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Damien Perrier of France plays a shot during the third round of the Trophee Hassan II golf competition in Rabat, Morocco, on Saturday, April 15.
Hide Caption
10 of 24
Miami shortstop Miguel Rojas leaps to home plate after pinch-hitter J.T. Riddle hit a walk-off two-run homer against New York in Miami on Sunday, April 16. It was Riddle&#39;s first major league home run, and his team won 4-2.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Miami shortstop Miguel Rojas leaps to home plate after pinch-hitter J.T. Riddle hit a walk-off two-run homer against New York in Miami on Sunday, April 16. It was Riddle's first major league home run, and his team won 4-2.
Hide Caption
11 of 24
Kenya&#39;s Edna Kiplagat, left, and Geoffrey Kirui hold a trophy after their victories in the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17. Kiplagat finished in 2:21:52 and Kirui finished in 2:09:37, winning the women&#39;s and men&#39;s races, respectively.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Kenya's Edna Kiplagat, left, and Geoffrey Kirui hold a trophy after their victories in the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17. Kiplagat finished in 2:21:52 and Kirui finished in 2:09:37, winning the women's and men's races, respectively.
Hide Caption
12 of 24
The Oklahoma Sooners gymnastics team celebrates after winning the NCAA Women&#39;s Gymnastics Championships in St. Louis on Saturday, April 15.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
The Oklahoma Sooners gymnastics team celebrates after winning the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships in St. Louis on Saturday, April 15.
Hide Caption
13 of 24
Los Angeles right fielder Kole Calhoun dives but misses a single by Texas&#39; Jonathan Lucroy during a game in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday, April 12. Texas won 8-3.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Los Angeles right fielder Kole Calhoun dives but misses a single by Texas' Jonathan Lucroy during a game in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday, April 12. Texas won 8-3.
Hide Caption
14 of 24
The Poole Pirates and Somerset Rebels compete at a motorcycle speedway in Poole, England, on Friday, April 14.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
The Poole Pirates and Somerset Rebels compete at a motorcycle speedway in Poole, England, on Friday, April 14.
Hide Caption
15 of 24
A South American cowboy, known as a gaucho, is thrown off a wild horse during the Criolla del Prado rodeo in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Wednesday, April 12. During Creole week, the city of Montevideo organizes the event to reward the best horse riders.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
A South American cowboy, known as a gaucho, is thrown off a wild horse during the Criolla del Prado rodeo in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Wednesday, April 12. During Creole week, the city of Montevideo organizes the event to reward the best horse riders.
Hide Caption
16 of 24
Washington&#39;s Bryce Harper slides home to score the winning run on a hit by Daniel Murphy during a game against Philadelphia on Friday, April 14. Washington won 3-2.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Washington's Bryce Harper slides home to score the winning run on a hit by Daniel Murphy during a game against Philadelphia on Friday, April 14. Washington won 3-2.
Hide Caption
17 of 24
This panning shot shows track cyclists as they compete in the women&#39;s scratch race at the Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong on Wednesday, April 12.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
This panning shot shows track cyclists as they compete in the women's scratch race at the Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong on Wednesday, April 12.
Hide Caption
18 of 24
Johnny Cueto of San Francisco breaks his bat during a home game against Colorado on Friday, April 14. San Francisco won 8-2.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Johnny Cueto of San Francisco breaks his bat during a home game against Colorado on Friday, April 14. San Francisco won 8-2.
Hide Caption
19 of 24
Sidney Crosby of Pittsburgh scores a goal past Columbus&#39; Sergei Bobrovsky during an NHL Stanley Cup playoff game in Pittsburgh on Friday, April 14. Pittsburgh won 4-1.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Sidney Crosby of Pittsburgh scores a goal past Columbus' Sergei Bobrovsky during an NHL Stanley Cup playoff game in Pittsburgh on Friday, April 14. Pittsburgh won 4-1.
Hide Caption
20 of 24
Sven Bender of Borussia Dortmund, right, scores an own goal during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match against Monaco in Dortmund, Germany, on Wednesday, April 12. Monaco won 3-2. The original game was postponed after a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/12/europe/dortmund-explosion-germany/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;bomb attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus&lt;/a&gt; on Tuesday.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Sven Bender of Borussia Dortmund, right, scores an own goal during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match against Monaco in Dortmund, Germany, on Wednesday, April 12. Monaco won 3-2. The original game was postponed after a bomb attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus on Tuesday.
Hide Caption
21 of 24
This panning shot captures sparks flying behind Germany&#39;s Sebastian Vettel during a track practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on Friday, April 14.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
This panning shot captures sparks flying behind Germany's Sebastian Vettel during a track practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on Friday, April 14.
Hide Caption
22 of 24
Toby Fenn of Hong Kong tackles Fiji&#39;s Amenoni Nasilasila during Day One of the Singapore Rugby Sevens tournament on Saturday, April 15.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Toby Fenn of Hong Kong tackles Fiji's Amenoni Nasilasila during Day One of the Singapore Rugby Sevens tournament on Saturday, April 15.
Hide Caption
23 of 24
Trevor Carroll, left, and Kyler Van Swol compete in the 100-meter freestyle head C final in Mesa, Arizona, on Sunday, April 16.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Trevor Carroll, left, and Kyler Van Swol compete in the 100-meter freestyle head C final in Mesa, Arizona, on Sunday, April 16.
Hide Caption
24 of 24
01 what a shot 0418 RESTRICTED02 what a shot 041803 what a shot 0418 RESTRICTED04 what a shot 0418 RESTRICTED05 what a shot 0418 RESTRICTED06 what a shot 041807 what a shot 041808 what a shot 041809 what a shot 0418 RESTRICTED10 what a shot 041811 what a shot 0418 RESTRICTED12 what a shot 041813 what a shot 0418 RESTRICTED14 what a shot 041815 what a shot 041816 what a shot 041817 what a shot 041818 what a shot 041820 what a shot 041821 what a shot 041822 what a shot 041823 what a shot 041824 what a shot 041825 what a shot 0418
Take a look at 24 amazing sports photos from April 11 through April 17.