Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos Jockeys Davy Russell and Sean Flanagan race in the Fairyhouse Easter Festival in Meath, Ireland, on Sunday, April 16. Flanagan and his horse, Runforbob, fell during this maiden hurdle. Hide Caption 1 of 24

Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos Kathrine Switzer crosses the finish line of the marathon in Boston on Monday, April 17, wearing the same bib number an official tried to rip off her clothing when she ran the race 50 years ago . Switzer was the first woman to officially enter the Boston Marathon, in 1967, when she was a 20-year-old student at Syracuse University. Hide Caption 2 of 24

Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos Kosuke Hagino swims to a win in the 200-meter freestyle final at the national championships in Nagoya, Japan, on Friday, April 14. The Japanese swimmer is a four-time Olympic medalist and won gold in the 400-meter individual medley at the 2016 Summer Olympics. Hide Caption 3 of 24

Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos Miami left fielder Christian Yelich and right fielder Giancarlo Stanton watch as a security guard attempts to remove a cat from the field during a Major League Baseball home game against Atlanta on Tuesday, April 11. Miami won 8-4. Hide Caption 4 of 24

Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos Jerami Grant of Oklahoma City goes for a shot during an NBA first round playoff game at Houston on Sunday, April 16. Houston won 118-87. Hide Caption 5 of 24

Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos Salvador Perez of Kansas City dumps a bucket of water over teammate and MVP Lorenzo Cain after their team defeated Oakland 3-1 in Kansas City on Thursday, April 13. Hide Caption 6 of 24

Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring an equalizer during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, April 12. Ronaldo would score again, with his team defeating Bayern Munich 2-1. Hide Caption 7 of 24

Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos Hong Kong's Pang Yao, left, and Russia's Maria Averina collide during the madison at the Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong on Saturday, April 15. Hide Caption 8 of 24

Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos Chicago Cubs players pose with their World Series rings before a home game against Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 12. The ceremony Wednesday night commemorated Chicago's 2016 World Series win. Hide Caption 9 of 24

Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos Damien Perrier of France plays a shot during the third round of the Trophee Hassan II golf competition in Rabat, Morocco, on Saturday, April 15. Hide Caption 10 of 24

Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos Miami shortstop Miguel Rojas leaps to home plate after pinch-hitter J.T. Riddle hit a walk-off two-run homer against New York in Miami on Sunday, April 16. It was Riddle's first major league home run, and his team won 4-2. Hide Caption 11 of 24

Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos Kenya's Edna Kiplagat, left, and Geoffrey Kirui hold a trophy after their victories in the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17. Kiplagat finished in 2:21:52 and Kirui finished in 2:09:37, winning the women's and men's races, respectively. Hide Caption 12 of 24

Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos The Oklahoma Sooners gymnastics team celebrates after winning the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships in St. Louis on Saturday, April 15. Hide Caption 13 of 24

Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos Los Angeles right fielder Kole Calhoun dives but misses a single by Texas' Jonathan Lucroy during a game in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday, April 12. Texas won 8-3. Hide Caption 14 of 24

Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos The Poole Pirates and Somerset Rebels compete at a motorcycle speedway in Poole, England, on Friday, April 14. Hide Caption 15 of 24

Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos A South American cowboy, known as a gaucho, is thrown off a wild horse during the Criolla del Prado rodeo in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Wednesday, April 12. During Creole week, the city of Montevideo organizes the event to reward the best horse riders. Hide Caption 16 of 24

Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos Washington's Bryce Harper slides home to score the winning run on a hit by Daniel Murphy during a game against Philadelphia on Friday, April 14. Washington won 3-2. Hide Caption 17 of 24

Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos This panning shot shows track cyclists as they compete in the women's scratch race at the Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong on Wednesday, April 12. Hide Caption 18 of 24

Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos Johnny Cueto of San Francisco breaks his bat during a home game against Colorado on Friday, April 14. San Francisco won 8-2. Hide Caption 19 of 24

Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos Sidney Crosby of Pittsburgh scores a goal past Columbus' Sergei Bobrovsky during an NHL Stanley Cup playoff game in Pittsburgh on Friday, April 14. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Hide Caption 20 of 24

Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos Sven Bender of Borussia Dortmund, right, scores an own goal during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match against Monaco in Dortmund, Germany, on Wednesday, April 12. Monaco won 3-2. The original game was postponed after a bomb attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus on Tuesday. Hide Caption 21 of 24

Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos This panning shot captures sparks flying behind Germany's Sebastian Vettel during a track practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on Friday, April 14. Hide Caption 22 of 24

Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos Toby Fenn of Hong Kong tackles Fiji's Amenoni Nasilasila during Day One of the Singapore Rugby Sevens tournament on Saturday, April 15. Hide Caption 23 of 24