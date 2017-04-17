What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Jockeys Davy Russell and Sean Flanagan race in the Fairyhouse Easter Festival in Meath, Ireland, on Sunday, April 16. Flanagan and his horse, Runforbob, fell during this maiden hurdle.
Kosuke Hagino swims to a win in the 200-meter freestyle final at the national championships in Nagoya, Japan, on Friday, April 14. The Japanese swimmer is a four-time Olympic medalist and won gold in the 400-meter individual medley at the 2016 Summer Olympics.
Miami left fielder Christian Yelich and right fielder Giancarlo Stanton watch as a security guard attempts to remove a cat from the field during a Major League Baseball home game against Atlanta on Tuesday, April 11. Miami won 8-4.
Jerami Grant of Oklahoma City goes for a shot during an NBA first round playoff game at Houston on Sunday, April 16. Houston won 118-87.
Salvador Perez of Kansas City dumps a bucket of water over teammate and MVP Lorenzo Cain after their team defeated Oakland 3-1 in Kansas City on Thursday, April 13.
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring an equalizer during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, April 12. Ronaldo would score again, with his team defeating Bayern Munich 2-1.
Hong Kong's Pang Yao, left, and Russia's Maria Averina collide during the madison at the Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong on Saturday, April 15.
Chicago Cubs players pose with their World Series rings before a home game against Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 12. The ceremony Wednesday night commemorated Chicago's 2016 World Series win.
Damien Perrier of France plays a shot during the third round of the Trophee Hassan II golf competition in Rabat, Morocco, on Saturday, April 15.
Miami shortstop Miguel Rojas leaps to home plate after pinch-hitter J.T. Riddle hit a walk-off two-run homer against New York in Miami on Sunday, April 16. It was Riddle's first major league home run, and his team won 4-2.
Kenya's Edna Kiplagat, left, and Geoffrey Kirui hold a trophy after their victories in the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17. Kiplagat finished in 2:21:52 and Kirui finished in 2:09:37, winning the women's and men's races, respectively.
The Oklahoma Sooners gymnastics team celebrates after winning the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships in St. Louis on Saturday, April 15.
Los Angeles right fielder Kole Calhoun dives but misses a single by Texas' Jonathan Lucroy during a game in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday, April 12. Texas won 8-3.
The Poole Pirates and Somerset Rebels compete at a motorcycle speedway in Poole, England, on Friday, April 14.
A South American cowboy, known as a gaucho, is thrown off a wild horse during the Criolla del Prado rodeo in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Wednesday, April 12. During Creole week, the city of Montevideo organizes the event to reward the best horse riders.
Washington's Bryce Harper slides home to score the winning run on a hit by Daniel Murphy during a game against Philadelphia on Friday, April 14. Washington won 3-2.
This panning shot shows track cyclists as they compete in the women's scratch race at the Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong on Wednesday, April 12.
Johnny Cueto of San Francisco breaks his bat during a home game against Colorado on Friday, April 14. San Francisco won 8-2.
Sidney Crosby of Pittsburgh scores a goal past Columbus' Sergei Bobrovsky during an NHL Stanley Cup playoff game in Pittsburgh on Friday, April 14. Pittsburgh won 4-1.
This panning shot captures sparks flying behind Germany's Sebastian Vettel during a track practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on Friday, April 14.
Toby Fenn of Hong Kong tackles Fiji's Amenoni Nasilasila during Day One of the Singapore Rugby Sevens tournament on Saturday, April 15.
Trevor Carroll, left, and Kyler Van Swol compete in the 100-meter freestyle head C final in Mesa, Arizona, on Sunday, April 16.