Pentagon begins review of nuclear weapons policy

Story highlights President Donald Trump ordered the review in January

The review will be completed by the end of the year

Washington (CNN) The Pentagon has begun its latest review of US policy on the use of nuclear weapons, which could see the US posture returning to an emphasis on competing with countries like Russia.

The review, which typically occurs every eight years, will establish US nuclear policy, strategy and force posture regarding the use of nuclear weapons under the Trump administration.

Secretary of Defense James Mattis announced Monday that the Department of Defense has begun its Nuclear Posture Review, a process President Donald Trump directed Mattis to undertake in a presidential memorandum signed during his January visit to the Pentagon.

A final report will be presented to Trump "by the end of the year," chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana White said in a statement.

There have been three reviews since the end of the Cold War, the most recent one conducted in 2010 under President Barack Obama.

