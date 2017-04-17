Trump team to debate future of Paris agreement

Story highlights Administration officials will meet to discuss US participation on the Paris climate agreement

The White House has already taken steps to roll back restrictions on carbon emissions

(CNN) President Donald Trump's key advisers remain divided on the issue of climate change as they prepare to discuss whether the United States should remain a party to the Paris Climate Agreement.

"Senior officials will meet this week to discuss the options, with the goal of providing a recommendation to the President about the path forward," a senior White House official told CNN.

A State Department official offered: "As with many issues, the administration is reviewing the United States' international climate change policies. At this point, we do not have any decisions to announce."

Two distinct camps have formed within the administration along fault lines separating the anti-establishment wing from the more moderate wing of the White House.

On one side are chief strategist Steve Bannon and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, who want the United States to back away from the agreement. Pruitt told "Fox & Friends" last week: "Paris is something that we really need to look at closely, because it's something we need to exit in my opinion."

Read More