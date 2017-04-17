Cotton booed for defending Trump on tax returns

Story highlights Sen. Tom Cotton is one of several Republican lawmakers facing tough town halls at home

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he won't release his tax returns

(CNN) Sen. Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, was hammered Monday during a town hall while defending President Donald Trump's refusal to release his tax returns, even as other Republicans have begun supporting efforts to force the President to release his returns.

"As far as your points about his relationships overseas, I would just make two replies: Every federal officeholder, every candidate for office files a financial disclosure statement that shows your assets and your liabilities and second, it doesn't take a lot of effort to find out where Donald Trump has connections overseas. He normally puts his name on buildings where he has them," Cotton said Monday at a town hall in Little Rock, to loud boos from the audience.

Cotton has been a consistent defender of Trump on the hot-button issue. His support for Trump's refusal to release the returns led an exasperated attendee at his February 22 town hall to say, "The former president showed us his birth certificate! My God."