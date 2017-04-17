(CNN) The Supreme Court on Monday left in place a lower court opinion rejecting claims by undocumented Central American women and children -- who were apprehended immediately after arriving in the country without authorization -- seeking asylum.

Lawyers for the families sought to challenge their expedited removal proceedings in federal court arguing they face gender-based violence at home, but a Philadelphia-based federal appeals court held that they have no right to judicial review of such claims.

The court's action means the government can continue to deny asylum seekers placed in expedited removal a chance to have their cases heard by federal court.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, who has his first full week on the court starting Monday, did not participate in the decision.