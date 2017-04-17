Story highlights
- White House press secretary Sean Spicer was spotted reading story books to children
- Spicer also played the Easter bunny at least once in White House years past
Washington (CNN)White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who once played the role of the White House Easter Bunny himself, celebrated Easter Monday by posing with this year's bunny at the 139th annual White House Easter Egg Roll.
During George W. Bush's presidency, Spicer took on the role of the Easter Bunny to entertain children at the celebration.
Photos of Spicer wearing the fluffy, white costume resurfaced on social media last month as the Christian observance of Lent began.
Spicer was also spotted on the South Lawn of the White House Monday reading story books to children.
At the time, Spicer was serving as assistant United States trade representative for media and public affairs in the Bush administration.
Melissa McCarthy returned to "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, reprising her role at Spicer -- dressed in his Easter Bunny garb.