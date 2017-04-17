Story highlights White House press secretary Sean Spicer was spotted reading story books to children

Spicer also played the Easter bunny at least once in White House years past

Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who once played the role of the White House Easter Bunny himself, celebrated Easter Monday by posing with this year's bunny at the 139th annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

A great day at @whitehouse for the 139th #EasterEggRoll #whitehouse A post shared by Sean Spicer (@seanmspicer) on Apr 17, 2017 at 5:04am PDT

During George W. Bush's presidency, Spicer took on the role of the Easter Bunny to entertain children at the celebration.

Photos of Spicer wearing the fluffy, white costume resurfaced on social media last month as the Christian observance of Lent began.

Sean Spicer's humble beginnings as the White House Easter Bunny pic.twitter.com/sczyX8QJVq — Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) March 3, 2017

Spicer was also spotted on the South Lawn of the White House Monday reading story books to children.

