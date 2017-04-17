Story highlights The man died peacefully

'Upon hearing that he took his final, gentle breath, his earthly work concluded,' the obituary said

Washington (CNN) An Oregon man died peacefully earlier this month after falsely being told President Donald Trump had been impeached.

Michael Garland Elliott died "peacefully" April 6 after his "ex-wife and best friend" Teresa Elliott informed him that "Donald Trump has been impeached," his obituary in The Oregonian said.

"Mike ran out of family long ago and is survived by his ex-wife and best friend, Teresa Elliott," the obituary read. "Though their marriage ran aground, their friendship only grew stronger and hers was the last voice Mike heard. And the last thing she said to him was 'Donald Trump has been impeached.' Upon hearing that he took his final, gentle breath, his earthly work concluded."

The obituary also said he "passed away ... surrounded by people who loved him dearly and cared for him selflessly during the last months of his life."

