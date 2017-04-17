Reporter's notebook: Visiting the DMZ with the VP

Panmunjom, Korea (CNN) When I interviewed then-candidate Mike Pence at the Reagan Library during the 2016 campaign he, and we, were told that he would not be taking a tour of the museum. However, once he got there, he wanted to see the museum dedicated to his political hero. So that's what he did.

So it should have been no surprise that despite the fact that he, and we, were told that for security reasons, now-Vice President Mike Pence would be limited in his movements at the Korean Demilitarized Zone, when the time actually came, he would push those limits.

The vice president was supposed to stay inside the enclosed glass of what is known as the Freedom House, which is adjacent to the military demarcation zone (MDL) that technically separates the Korean Peninsula. But when he found himself getting briefed about the North Korean military with soldiers standing little more than 100 feet away, he wanted to go outside and really see if for himself.

That sent those of us in the media traveling with him, and more importantly, his security and the military personnel, scrambling.

It also sent the North Korean soldiers into motion. They had already sensed that a dignitary of some sort was about to come, because a South Korean military cordon was preparing to go outside, as is the protocol for a visiting VIP.

