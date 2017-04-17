Breaking News

Trump aide Epshteyn joining Trump-friendly TV network

  • Boris Epshteyn is joining Sinclair Broadcast Group
  • Epshteyn led the White House's television surrogate operations

Washington (CNN)A controversial White House aide is not landing another job within the Trump administration as had been expected since his departure.

Boris Epshteyn, once a communications aide to President Donald Trump, is instead joining Sinclair Broadcast Group as an analyst, a network of television stations perceived as friendly to Trump, according to a well-placed GOP source. Epshteyn's departure had been confirmed weeks ago by two senior administration officials, one of whom said that Trump's team was "exploring opportunities within the administration" for him.
Epshteyn led the White House's television surrogate operations and was a campaign surrogate himself. He also served as the director of communications for Trump's Presidential Inaugural Committee.
    He gained a reputation in recent months for his testy demeanor and gruff personality in his dealings with national TV news networks.
