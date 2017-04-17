There's a new world's oldest woman

Story highlights 117-year-old woman, Violet Moss-Brown, becomes the world's oldest person

She remembers when the first cars and planes came to Jamaica, her home country

(CNN) How to be the oldest person in the world? Don't drink rum, according to 117-year-old Jamaican Violet-Mosse Brown, recently dubbed the world's oldest human.

Brown -- otherwise known as Aunt V -- was born March 10, 1900, which is 67 years before Jamaica was founded. Good genes seem to run in the family; Brown's son is 97.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness congratulated Brown on the achievement.

The world's oldest human is Jamaican Violet Brown, who was born on March 10, 1900. Congrats Violet. pic.twitter.com/AnjXdHK1Kz — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) April 15, 2017

According to a local Jamaican newspaper, The Gleaner, there is no secret formula to Brown's long life. "Really and truly, when people ask what me eat and drink to live so long, I say to them that I eat everything, except pork and chicken, and I don't drink rum and them things," Brown told The Gleaner.

Raised Christian, she has been a music teacher and church organist for over 80 years. After her husband's death in 1997, she took over his responsibilities and became a record-keeper for the local cemetery, a job she continued well after her 100th birthday.

