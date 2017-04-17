Prince documents unsealed: Opioid prescriptions written in manager's name

Story highlights Unsealed search warrant shows investigators found opioids in several locations in Paisley Park

Prince died April 21, 2016 at the age of 57

(CNN) Opioid painkillers -- some in prescription bottles with the name Kirk Johnson on them -- were found in several places in Paisley Park following Prince's death last year, court documents unsealed Monday showed.

Dr. Michael Todd Schulenberg said he wrote an Oxycodone prescription for Prince under the name of Johnson, the singer's estate manager and longtime friend, for privacy purposes, according to a search warrant that was among the documents unsealed.

No one has been charged in connection with the superstar's death, but the details from the search warrants are beginning to show a clearer picture of the likely focus of the investigation -- which authorities say is still open and active.

The circumstances that led up to his death remain a mystery. Among the unanswered questions haunting those who loved and admired him: Who supplied Prince with the painkiller that killed him? Did he know what he was taking? And how long was he taking opioid pain medication?

According to a search warrant issued April 21, 2016, the same day Prince was found dead in his home in Chanhassen, Minnesota, investigators found several pills labeled "Watson 853" -- hydrocodone-acetaminophen, sometimes called Vicodin -- and capsules marked "A-349," which is Percocet, in different bottles in the residence. Also according to the search warrant, investigators were told by witnesses that Prince "recently had a history of going through withdrawals which are believed to be the result of abuse of prescription medication."