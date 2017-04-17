Prince death investigation documents: Opioids found in several places in Paisley Park

(CNN) Opioid painkillers were found in several places in Paisley Park in the days following Prince's death last year, court documents released Monday showed.

According to a search warrant issued April 21, 2016, the day Prince was found dead in his home in Chanhassen, Minnesota, investigators found several pills labeled "Watson 853" -- hydrocodone-acetaminophen -- in different bottles in the residence. Also according to the search warrant, investigators were told by witnesses that Prince "recently had a history of going through withdrawals which are believed to be the result of abuse of prescription medication."

Pills at Prince's home mislabeled, contained fentanyl

The revelation gives more insight into what may have caused Prince's overdose. There are two likely possibilities: Either a pharmaceutical manufacturer mislabeled the pills, or the pills were illegally manufactured and obtained illegally.

