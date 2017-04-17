Homeless, terminally ill dogs find sanctuary

Story highlights Monkey's House is a nonprofit hospice for terminally ill dogs

There are usually about 20 dogs passing their final days at the New Jersey home

SOUTHAMPTON, New Jersey (CNN) The brown-eyed beagle rests his head on the edge of his bed, his eyes peering out as volunteers walk by and stop to pet him. He's known as "Much Loved Bob," and volunteers say he doesn't have much time left.

He's one of about 27 dogs roaming Michele and Jeff Allen's living room. All of the dogs are near the end of their lives, but the home is not filled with sadness. It's a peaceful home, sitting on six acres about an hour away from New York City.

Dogs sit on any piece of furniture they choose, and half of the house is designated "dog quarters," with toddler beds -- designed for young children but perfect for slow-moving dogs -- arranged around an electrically heated fireplace.

It's a home filled with smiling volunteers who cuddle with their favorite dogs on sofas, or run with them around a pond outside. There are regular visits from a vet, and fresh, home-cooked dog meals made from scratch.

The Allens founded nonprofit Monkey's House, a hospice for aged dogs, and they and run it at their Southampton, New Jersey, home. There, they pluck some of the sickest animals, like Much Loved Bob, from shelters.

Read More