Breaking News

CNN 10 - April 18, 2017

Updated 6:38 PM ET, Mon April 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ten.0418_00012604
ten.0418_00012604

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN10 - 04/18/17

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN10 - 04/18/17 10:00

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

April 18, 2017

Returning to our daily news coverage, today's topics include the U.S. vice president's trip to the Demilitarized Zone, the results of a vote in Turkey, and some history of records set by runners. Also featured: the pros and cons of solar power -- and how it's being utilized in part of Hawaii.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10