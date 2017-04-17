Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stand united despite a tough 'KUWTK' episode

Story highlights Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated Easter Sunday and shared several pictures on Instagram

(CNN) Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West attempted to put to rest any public perception of family tension over Easter weekend.

Just a few hours after the West's celebrated Easter with family and their celeb pals, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend,"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" aired an emotional episode about Kanye West's hospitalization last year.

The episode gave fans a very private glimpse into their marriage and the moment West told his wife that he needed to cancel the remainder of his Saint Pablo Tour . The rapper was admitted for nine days at UCLA Medical Center and treated for exhaustion.

But on Easter Sunday it was all about family for the famous couple. Kardashian-West posted several pictures to Instagram, including one with her husband dressed as the Easter bunny.

