Crucial cars from the New York Auto Show
Dodge Challenger SRT Demon – No question, the Demon was the biggest newsmaker of the 2017 New York Auto Show. With a maximum output of 840 horsepower from a big supercharged V8, the Demon is a street legal drag race car. Its real purpose, though, isn't just to win races. It's to burnish Dodge's rule-breaker brand image. Only 3,300 will ever be built.
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk – Dodge's sister-brand, Jeep, is known for making serious off-road SUVs. But this Grand Cherokee is designed for pavement use only. That includes racetracks as well as roads. The Trackhawk has the same 707-horsepower supercharged V8 as the famous Dodge Challenger Hellcat muscle car, plus it has an all-wheel-drive system specifically tuned for performance.
Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid – Honda has offered a hydrogen-powered car, called the Clarity, in California for some time. This new plug-in hybrid with the same name will be available in all 50 states. A pure electric car, called the Clarity Electric and also unveiled at the New York Auto Show, will be available in California and Oregon only.
Lincoln Navigator – Lincoln unveiled an all-new version of the Navigator, America's original full-size luxury SUV. The 2018 Navigator features Lincoln's new mesh grill design up-sized to fit this big truck. The Navigator is powered by a 450-horsepower turbocharged V6.
Genesis GV80 crossover – Hyundai's luxury brand, Genesis, wants to compete against established rivals like Mercedes-Benz and Lexus. To do that, it needs to offer an SUV. This concept provides a hint of what that future model could look like. The headlights are reduced to tiny slits as designers prepare for a day when cars drive themselves using radar and headlights will no longer be a necessary part of car design, Genesis designer Luc Donckerwolke said.
Toyota FT-4X concept – Toyota's California-based Calty Design Research Inc. conjured up this SUV. It's intended for young urban millennials who might take off for the rugged wilderness on a whim. Toyota describes it as a "rolling tool box" with lots of tie-downs for gear and a "wet zone" inside for holding damp equipment.
Buick Regal TourX – You may be tempted to call this a wagon. But, according to Buick, it's a crossover SUV. It has slightly raised ground clearance, protective cladding along the lower body and roof rails for tying down cargo. It also has full-time all-wheel-drive. (Yes, it sure does look like a wagon, though.)
Audi RS3 – Originally revealed at the Paris Motor Show back in September, the new Audi RS3 made its North American debut in New York. This will be the first time a high-perfrormance RS3 has been made available in the US. Powered by a 400-horsepower five-cylinder engine this compact car can get from zero to 60 miles an hour in just under four seconds.
Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 – The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 and GLC 63 Coupe -- which is called a coupe despite having four doors -- are two new high-performance SUVs from Mercedes-Benz's performance division. Both are powered by AMG's 4-liter turbocharged V8 engine producing a maximum of 503 horsepower in extra-sporty "S" versions of these models.
Nissan GT-R Track Edition – The Track Edition is a new variation of Nissan's top-of-the-line performance car. It shares some features with ultra-high-performance GT-R Nismo including track-tuned suspension, 20-inch wheels and a special grill for increased engine airflow. But it has a 565 horsepower engine instead of the Nismo's 600 horsepower.
Buick Enclave Avenir – Along with the Regal TourX, Buick also unveiled a redesigned version of the big Enclave crossover SUV. With a longer wheelbase -- the distance between the front and back wheels -- this version has 10% more interior space than the already roomy current-generation Enclave. Avenir is the name Buick is now giving to the most luxurious versions of its vehicles.