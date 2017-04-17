Former South Korean President Park indicted for bribery and abuse of power

Photos: The political career of Park Geun-hye Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye leaves an event in Seoul, South Korea, on March 1, 2016. A year later, the country's Constitutional Court upheld a parliamentary vote to impeach her over allegations of corruption and cronyism. Lawmakers and judges agreed that she abused her authority in helping a friend raise donations from companies. Hide Caption 1 of 20

In this undated photo, Park is seen at back right with her late father, former South Korean President Park Chung-hee; her mother, Yook Young-soo; her sister, Park Geun-young; and her brother, Park Ji-man. Her father seized power in a military coup in 1961. He rewrote the constitution to cement his grip on power and brutally cracked down on dissent and opposition, leading many to call him a dictator.

Park Geun-hye, left, stands next to US President Jimmy Carter during Carter's state visit to Seoul in 1979. After Park's mother was killed in a botched assassination attempt on her father in 1974, Park became regarded as South Korea's first lady.

Park casts a ballot with her father, who was assassinated by his own security chief in 1979. After the loss of her father, Park withdrew from the public sphere, living what she described as "a very normal life."

Park speaks during an interview in May 1999. She said she was persuaded to rejoin politics after seeing the effects of the Asian economic crisis in the late 1990s. She served as a lawmaker in the National Assembly from 1998 to 2012.

Park burns incense at the tomb of her father in August 2012, soon after she was named the presidential candidate for the ruling Saenuri Party.

Park waves to her supporters in November 2012 after making her first official stump speech as a presidential candidate.

Park greets people in downtown Seoul during the launch of her presidential campaign in November 2012.

In December 2012, Park participates in a televised presidential debate with United Progressive Party candidate Lee Jung-hee and Democratic United Party candidate Moon Jae-in.

Park speaks to the media in December 2012 after becoming president-elect.

Park was sworn in as South Korea's first female president in February 2013.

Park arrives for a dinner at the presidential Blue House following her inauguration in 2013.

Park shakes hands with US President Barack Obama during a White House news conference in May 2013.

Park talks with families of missing passengers after the Sewol ferry disaster in April 2014. The passenger ferry sank a day earlier, killing 304 people. Most of those aboard were high school students on a field trip to Jeju island, off South Korea's southern coast.

Park sheds tears as she addresses the nation on the Sewol ferry disaster in May 2014. Park was criticized for her handling of the tragedy as it became apparent during the investigation that the ferry's sinking was a man-made disaster.

After the corruption allegations surfaced, demonstrators carry cutouts of Park during a December 2016 rally calling for her to step down.

Park attends an emergency cabinet meeting in December after the National Assembly voted overwhelmingly for an impeachment motion.

Park speaks to a select group of reporters at the Blue House in January. Park rejected accusations of corruption and refused to step down.

A Park supporter holds up her portrait during a March rally opposing her impeachment.